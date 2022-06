CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Because of what happened in Uvalde, Texas, and other mass shootings around the country this year, one Valley city is trying to reassure the community that they’re prepared. The Chandler Police Department and the Chandler Fire Department are teaming up to host a community active shooter event this Saturday. They hope to try and get everyone up to speed on what to do in a mass shooting situation and what protocols they can expect from law enforcement to keep people, especially kids, safe.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 19 HOURS AGO