SEATTLE — A federal jury on Friday convicted a former Seattle technician on multiple counts related to the massive hacking of Capital One bank and other businesses in 2019. Paige Thompson, 36, a former Amazon software engineer who used the ‘erratic’ online pseudonym, obtained the personal details of more than 100 million people – a data breach that prompted Capital One to strike a deal interim $190 million with affected customers. The Treasury Department also fined the company $80 million for failing to protect the data.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO