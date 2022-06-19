ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travis County, TX

17-year-old arrested, connected to multiple armed robberies, TCSO says

By Taylor Girtman
KXAN
KXAN
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWv9S_0gFjLfS900

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The Travis County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Austin man Sunday morning in connection with a convenience store armed robbery in north Austin.

Marier Tyler, 17, was arrested Sunday morning. TCSO said he is connected to multiple other robberies in Austin, Round Rock and Travis County.

TCSO said it received a 911 call at 3:43 a.m. Sunday about an armed robbery in the 1700 block of Wells Branch Parkway in north Austin. The caller said the suspect robbed the convenience store at gunpoint and fled.

Tyler was tracked to an apartment complex in the 15400 block of FM 1325 in north Austin where the Travis County SWAT team was called to assist. TCSO said Tyler “refused to exit the apartment for hours.” Tyler was taken into custody around 9:15 a.m.

Evidence gathered connected Tyler to several area robberies, a TCSO release said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Tyler, TX
County
Travis County, TX
City
Austin, TX
fox7austin.com

Lakeway police looking for man accused of shoplifting

LAKEWAY, Texas - The Lakeway Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man they say shoplifted items from a store. Officers responded to an unidentified store just after 2:30 p.m. June 14 to a theft-shoplifting incident. Surveillance footage showed a man exiting the store without paying...
LAKEWAY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Armed Robberies#Wells Branch Parkway#Nexstar Media Inc
fox7austin.com

Child safe after 2 people found dead in Kyle home

KYLE, Texas - Two adults were found dead in a home in Kyle earlier this week. The Kyle Police Department says that dispatch received a call around 9:20 p.m. June 23 indicating someone had been shot and was possibly dead while another adult and a child were in the home in the 300 block of Tower Drive.
KYLE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KVUE

2 adults found dead in Kyle home

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department has launched an investigation into a case where two adults were found dead in their Tower Drive home Thursday evening. Police received a call at around 9:20 p.m. Thursday reporting a person had been shot and potentially killed. The caller also said a child and another adult were inside the home.
KYLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Man arrested after stealing vehicle, AR-15 from Austin firefighters

AUSTIN, Texas - A man has been arrested after stealing a vehicle and an AR-15 from two Austin Fire Department firefighters. 47-year-old Dennis Latrell Crawford was arrested on June 19 after allegedly trying to steal a woman's car at the Texas Gas Station/Bread Basket located at 12800 Pearce Lane. According...
AUSTIN, TX
Smoky Mountain News

Two held without bond in alleged mass shooting threat

Two men are being held without bond in the Jackson County Detention Center after allegedly threatening a mass shooting in a group text conversation on social media. Nicholas Selby, 23, and Robert Ryan, 21, both of Austin, Texas, are charged with communicating a threat of mass violence to an educational property. Additionally, Selby is charged with felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance. Ryan faces a charge of possession of a schedule VI controlled substance related to his arrest in Haywood County.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
KVUE

Man arrested after shooting at 2 people near Zilker Park, affidavit says

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was arrested last week for allegedly firing a gun at two other people near Zilker Park, according to an affidavit obtained by KVUE. The affidavit states that on Sunday, June 12, an Austin Police Department officer responded to a "gun urgent" call on Azie Morton Road. When they arrived, the officer was flagged down by three people.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

KXAN

39K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy