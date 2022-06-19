ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Montgomery man found guilty of sex trafficking charges

By Nicole Sanders
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ko5cb_0gFjKzte00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Montgomery man was found guilty of charges relating to sex trafficking and coercing victims to engage in prostitution, according to The United States Attorney’s Office of Middle District Alabama.

On June 17, Lonnie Dontae Mitchell, 36, was convicted of sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion of five victims. Mitchell was also found guilty of sex trafficking a minor, three counts of coercing and enticing an individual to travel in interstate commerce for prostitution purposes.

Courtland police chief injured in wreck

According to the court evidence, Mitchell’s crimes targeted victims with drug addictions.

Court records state Mitchell increased his victims’ intravenous heroin use, then refused to give them the drug if they broke one of his “rules” or did not see enough sexual clients. He also got violent and threatened his victims when one of his rules was broken — specifically if his victims did not bring in enough money from prostitution.

Special Agent in Charge Katrina Berger remarks on the case.

Along with this, Mitchell threatened to send embarrassing information, videos and/or photos to the victims’ loved ones. He also took his victims’ identity documents and credit cards, in addition to controlling how much and when they could eat.

“This verdict means Mitchell is facing justice for the many horrors that he inflicted upon his victim, in the name of profit,” said Berger. “Thankfully, he will no longer be able to prey upon innocent children. This is another example of not only the great partnership HSI has with its law enforcement partners, but also the great work we do to protect our communities.”

Auburn man charged in deadly Bramblett crash arrested for child pornography

Mitchell faces a minimum of 15 years up to life in prison.

Anyone with information about human trafficking should call the National Human Trafficking 24/7 Hotline at 1-888-373-7888. For more information about human trafficking, visit www.humantraffickinghotline.org .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Sorrell named Alabama’s next state auditor

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — After a second time around, voters chose Andrew Sorrell as Alabama’s next state auditor. During a statewide runoff vote Tuesday, Alabama Rep. Andrew Sorrell beat Stan Cooke with 57.5% of the vote. During the May 24 primary, Sorrell received only 39.5% of the vote to Cook’s 32.8%. The role of state […]
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Courtland, AL
Montgomery, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

30K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy