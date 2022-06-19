Avalanche expected to make Valeri Nichushkin a priority this offseason

Colorado Avalanche right wing Valeri Nichushkin. Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Avalanche lead the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 in the 2022 Stanley Cup Final, and a major reason for their lead has been the play of winger Valeri Nichushkin.

The Russian winger, who once went 91 straight games without scoring a goal, scored two goals in Game 2 on top of a goal and an assist in Game 1 to raise his total to four points in the first two games of the series. Nichushkin has been a revelation in Colorado since returning to the NHL after a two-year KHL stint, and the former Dallas Stars top-10 pick had 25 goals and 52 points in 62 games. That performance has led many to believe that Nichushkin, a pending unrestricted free agent, will earn a long, lucrative contract this summer.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, the Avalanche are hoping he can find a contract he likes in Colorado. Per Friedman, Colorado has “made him a priority” and have indicated to Nichushkin that they “would like to keep him.” The Avalanche have to hope that Nichushkin values his incredible fit in Colorado more than making the absolute most amount of money he can on his next deal.

With Nathan MacKinnon’s inevitable mega-extension on the horizon and potential long-term deals for Nazem Kadri, Darcy Kuemper, Andre Burakovsky and Artturi Lehkonen to consider this offseason, the Avalanche may not be in a position to offer Nichushkin the sort of money he could be offered from elsewhere. So while we don’t yet know exactly what Nichushkin is looking for this summer, we know the Avalanche are going to try their absolute best to keep him.

Now, for some other notes regarding Colorado: