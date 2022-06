If you want to save a reminder on your phone, there's no shortage of options. Google Keep remains as popular as ever, with specific dates and times attached to each note. Tasks offers a streamlined interface and an easy way to check off items as you go, but it's hidden behind Gmail on desktop. Assistant Reminders, meanwhile, creates an entry just from a simple voice command, but it's annoying to access your list of upcoming items. Google might be working on improving this messy situation, though we'll have to wait and see exactly what the company has planned.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO