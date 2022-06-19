ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Horn County, MT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Carter, Custer, Dawson, Fallon, Powder River by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-19 13:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-19 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty:...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Powder River, Rosebud by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 13:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Billings. Target Area: Big Horn; Powder River; Rosebud The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Big Horn County in south central Montana West central Powder River County in southeastern Montana Southern Rosebud County in southeastern Montana * Until 230 PM MDT. * At 134 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southeast of Busby, or 35 miles south of Colstrip, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ashland, Birney, Birney Village and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
eenews.net

Bankruptcy filing complicates outlook for Western coal giant

In the fall of 2020, one of the West’s largest coal plants was due for repairs. So the operator of Colstrip Generating Station fired off a letter to its five co-owners with a $56 million plan to fix it. The proposal quickly went sideways. Four utilities with a stake...
COLSTRIP, MT
KELOLAND TV

Yellowstone water headed to Missouri River

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The water in the Yellowstone River that charged through the Yellowstone National Park should end up in the Missouri River and eventually, South Dakota. The national park was closed as of June 14 because of mudslides and damage caused by the flooded Yellow Stone...
montanarightnow.com

Body found in Yellowstone River Monday night ID’d

The Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in the Yellowstone River Monday night as Arshanda Knowshisgun, of Lame Deer. The medical examiner reported no obvious signs of foul play, and evidence indicates the cause of death as drowning. Sheriff Mike Linder said the cause of death...
kvrr.com

Williston man accused of threatening to kill doctor at Fargo VA

FARGO (KVRR) – Federal prosecutors say a Williston, North Dakota man threatened to kill his doctor at the Fargo VA Medical Center. Curtis Lee Moran is charged in federal court with Threatening Interstate Communications. According to an affidavit by a special agent with the VA’s Office of Inspector General,...
FARGO, ND

