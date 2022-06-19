Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Big Horn, Carter, Custer, Dawson, Fallon, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-20 13:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-20 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Billings. Target Area: Big Horn; Powder River; Rosebud The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Big Horn County in south central Montana West central Powder River County in southeastern Montana Southern Rosebud County in southeastern Montana * Until 230 PM MDT. * At 134 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 15 miles southeast of Busby, or 35 miles south of Colstrip, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ashland, Birney, Birney Village and Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

