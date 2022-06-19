ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Every Microsoft Paint Keyboard Shortcut for Windows 10 and 11

By Joe Keeley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft Paint is one of the original Windows tools, since it was included in the first version of the operating system in 1985. Many people hold nostalgic memories for it—the program often served as a fun distraction from school or work, and its simple tools meant that anyone could pick it...

GeekyGadgets

Delete cookies on your Android phone

Android users wishing to delete cookies from their phone may be interested to know they can be easily cleared and deleted from mobile browsers such as Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Samsung’s official Internet browser and more. Deleting the cookies from your mobile browser will help protect your online privacy and stops malicious third parties from tracking your movements online when using your Android phone. this quick guide also you how to clear and delete cookies from your Android phone.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Google Password Manager can now be used on your phone's home screen, here's how

This will help make your Android device more secure. Having a password manager on your Android phone or tablet is essential, as you likely have many sites and services that require a login and password to access. There is a built-in Google Password Manager that can help create strong unique passwords for each of your services, but it until recently it was hard to access on your Android device. Not anymore. You can now place the password manager right on your home screen.
CELL PHONES
hypebeast.com

Microsoft Is Reportedly Paying Users to Use Microsoft Edge

Microsoft is supposedly paying users with Minecraft‘s in-game currency to use their browser, Microsoft Edge, possibly tempting younger customers. The offer comes after last week’s departure of Internet Explorer after 27 years of service. In an attempt to receive more users for its browser, Microsoft is offering Minecoins — the in-game currency — for users who switch from their current default browser to Edge. All that is needed is to use Microsoft’s search engine Bing on their browser for five days and once completed, users will be rewarded 330 Minecoins, which is translated to roughly $3 USD. Minecoins are used to purchase custom content on the Minecraft Market. However, it is strictly used in the Bedrock version. As opposed to the Java version, the bedrock version tends to have a younger player base. Therefore, it seems that Microsoft is targetting at a younger audience from this promo.
SOFTWARE
CNET

Boost Your Privacy by Changing These Browser Settings Right Now

Privacy is more of a priority than ever for browser developers, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and easiest ways to start is by adjusting some of your browser settings.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How To Find Your Password On Google Chrome

Google Chrome has many useful features, one of which is the ability to save usernames and passwords of several websites on its platform. The AutoFill password is becoming a staple feature for many Chrome users, as you no longer have to manually add passwords with every log-in. This feature especially...
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Google’s Password Manager is now easier to access on Android

Google offers a built-in password manager in Chrome and Android that automatically saves and syncs all your login details across devices. It makes logging into various apps and services as simple as tapping on the login box and verifying your identity. The problem is that unlike some of the best password managers out there, Google's offering does not have a native app, and it acts more as an autofill service than a standalone password manager. You need to dive deep into the settings menu of your Android phone to access the saved login credentials. As the company first teased in 2021, this is now changing for good.
CELL PHONES
How to Use Stickers on Your Desktop in Windows 11

Windows 11 brings an elaborate list of visual changes for the users. The upcoming Windows 11 22H2 update will try to squeeze even more visual changes and fix bugs. One such quirky addition is Stickers, which you can use to spruce up your desktop. It is weird for an OS...
COMPUTERS
CNET

The Life-Changing Magic of Ctrl+Shift+T

I can't be the only one who routinely clicks the "X" on a Chrome browser tab when I only meant to switch to it. Maybe my mouse cursor speed isn't calibrated properly, or maybe I'm just too click-happy. But if I'm not particularly prudent about my cursor positioning, it's because I have a secret weapon up my sleeve: I know that Ctrl+Shift+T has my back.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

The 9 Best Apps for Freelance Writers

Whether you're a professional freelance writer or just starting, you probably use your smartphone for more business than pleasure. Fortunately, many apps can help you run your freelance writing business from the palm of your hand. Here are some of the best apps every freelance writer should have on their iPhone or Android phone.
CELL PHONES
makeuseof.com

How to Fix Elden Ring's "Failed to Join Session" Error on Windows

Elden Ring is among the most popular games of the year. While everyone loves its story, the same can't be said for the multiplayer mode. On opening the game, many gamers are welcomed with the "Unable to summon co-operator, failed to join session" error. The error message stops the gamers...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Set Your Wallpaper to Windows Spotlight Images on Windows 11

Microsoft has been introducing amazing new features to Windows 11 since its release. Windows Spotlight is one of the new features introduced with Windows 11's Build 22000.708, which will now automatically change your desktop's wallpaper every morning. It is the same feature that changes the lock screen background every day in Windows 10.
COMPUTERS
Apple Insider

Apple's relationship with web apps will improve in 2023

At the beginning of the iPhone's creation, Steve Jobs was against allowing third-party apps on the device. He wanted developers to create web apps that could be used with Safari. Web standards such as HTML5 were key to making it a viable platform for apps. This type of markup language...
BUSINESS
makeuseof.com

How to Fix the YouTube Audio Renderer Error on Windows

YouTube is the go-to video-sharing platform to kill your free time. But while watching your favorite video on YouTube, you might come across a message that reads "Audio renderer error. Please restart your computer." The error message isn't browser-specific, i.e., it can appear on any browser that you use. Fortunately,...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro Max might be the only model without a bigger battery

We’re about three months away from the iPhone 14 launch event, and we already have an almost complete picture of what the new iPhone models will have to offer. The new design for the iPhone 14 Pro models and the specs differences have appeared in all sorts of rumors. And we’ve seen leaks teasing a price bump for the Pro models. But if there’s one thing that hasn’t leaked, it’s the battery sizes for the four iPhone 14 models.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Warzone Not Loading or Launching on Windows 10/11?

COD: Warzone offers fast-paced action and immersive gameplay for you to immerse yourself in the battlefield. However, in the heat of the moment, you might experience sudden crashes in the game, and you won’t be able to relaunch the game again no matter how many times you try. If...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Disable the Startup Sound on Windows 10 & 11

When you power on your PC, it boots up with a cheery start-up sound. While the default sound is not bad in itself, if you are working at a quiet place, say, a library, then you surely wouldn’t want to disrupt everyone from their workflow. So, let’s learn how...
SOFTWARE

