FAYETTEVILLE — Greenwood Class of 2026 offensive lineman Cody Taylor camped at Arkansas on Saturday and was very excited about being in Fayetteville again. One thing Taylor, 6-3, 278, likes so much about the Razorbacks is Cody Kennedy, the offensive line coach. Prior to the camp position drills starting Taylor talked about what he hoped to get out of the camp.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO