Beyoncé has now entered the burnout chat. In her recent single drop, 'Break My Soul' — a taste of her upcoming seventh album, Renaissance, the multi-hyphenate takes aim at hustle culture, with lyrics “I just quit my job, I'm gonna find new drive,” and “work by nine, then off past five, and they work my nerves, that's why I cannot sleep at night,” and plenty more to speak to the mood of the times. Sure enough, the Internet is now losing it over this battle cry, spurred to quit their jobs, demand better pay and construct a better work-life balance. But this isn't the first we're hearing of burnout — far from it, actually.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO