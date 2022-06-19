ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Power outages and brownouts become growing concern as state electricity grids struggle against heatwaves and record-breaking high temperatures

By Jordan Hart
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord-breaking temperatures means millions of Americans are under heat advisories. Several states are experiencing power outages due to high energy use and demand. Energy companies are encouraging residents to conserve when they can to combat emergencies. Extreme heat early in the summer season is calling into question the strength...

