Power outages and brownouts become growing concern as state electricity grids struggle against heatwaves and record-breaking high temperatures

Working outside when temperatures soar above 100 degrees Fahrenheit can be dangerous for your health, notes The Washington Post in an article today. And that is completely correct, and it's definitely worthwhile reminding readers of that fact. To illustrate the health dangers of excessive heat, the article focuses on the plights of migrant landscape workers and homeless people in Las Vegas, a city that has recently experienced record high temperatures. And exposure to excessive heat is not only deadly to people; as many as 10,000 cows may have died of heat stress as temperatures rose earlier this week in Kansas.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 6 DAYS AGO