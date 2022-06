If you are a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, then it is time to reach for those wallets and renew your streaming subscriptions because Disney Plus has got you covered. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now officially available to watch online, meaning that if you missed out on seeing it in the theatres or just fancy watching it again, now you can from the comfort of your own home. Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange 2 is the sequel to the 2016 film Doctor Strange and is the 28th film in the Marvel timeline in general. In the action movie, the Multiverse was on full display, and without giving too much away in regards to the Doctor Strange 2 ending, if you want to keep up with the MCU, you need to watch this flick to do so.

MOVIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO