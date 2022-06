The Los Angeles Dodgers are nearing an agreement on a trade with the Detroit Tigers that will net them outfielder Trayce Thompson, according to Juan Toribio. Thompson, 31, appeared in six games earlier this season with the San Diego Padres. He was later designated for assignment, and he elected free agency after passing through waivers untouched. Thompson joined the Tigers about a month ago, and has since spent his time with Detroit's Triple-A affiliate, where he hit .299/.352/.639 with eight home runs in 25 games.

