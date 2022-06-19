One Person Dead Following Naperville Crash

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman was critically injured and a boy suffered burns to his feet during a house fire Monday morning in north suburban Antioch.Shortly after 9 a.m., Antioch firefighters responded to a fire in the 2600 block of Forest Court in unincorporated Antioch, with reports of two people trapped inside.When they arrived, they saw smoke coming from all of the windows of the home. A boy was found outside with burns to his feat.During a search of the home, firefighters also found a woman who was critically injured. Both victims were taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center for treatment.The fire was extinguished by 9:30 a.m., after causing extensive damage to the home.According to initial reports, the home did not have any working smoke detectors.The cause of the fire is under investigation.

ANTIOCH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO