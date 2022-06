Click here to read the full article. Spin Master Entertainment, the production company behind children’s franchises “Paw Patrol” and “Bakugan,” has a new character coming to the party. Variety has learned exclusively of the launch of “Vida the Vet,” which follows a preteen as she cares for a community of animals. The animated series will premiere in the fall of 2023 on BBC’s CBeebies and BBC iPlayer in the U.K., as well as Corus Entertainment’s Treehouse and StackTV in Canada. Other international broadcasting partners, including a distributor in the U.S., will be announced at a later date. Vida, who is 10 years...

