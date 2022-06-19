6,000 bees removed from inside wall of Omaha couple's home

Even though the pins, balls and lanes at Bob & Willie’s Wonderbowl are half the size, its website promises the experience is “twice the fun.”. The bar and mini bowling combination has quickly become an Omaha staple. The first location opened in the Blackstone District of Omaha in January, and managing partner Phil Schaffart said the concept will roll into Lincoln by the end of this year.

