NFL

Chad Johnson Names NFL's Best Wideout: Fans React

By Andrew Holleran
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A tweet from Chad Johnson naming the best wide receiver in the National Football League is going viral on social media. Johnson, who was one...

thespun.com

The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver And Black#American Football
The Spun

49ers Star Makes Opinion On Trey Lance Very Clear

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is generating a lot of buzz this offseason, but make no mistake, he won't be asked to do everything for the team. 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead made that very clear during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show. "I'm expecting great things from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

3 Florida Football Players Are No Longer On The Team

As the Florida Gators prepare for the upcoming college football season, they do so in their first year under head coach Billy Napier. Napier is wasting no time getting the roster in shape either. According to new report, the former Louisiana head coach removed three players from the roster this week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Ohio State Trademark News

On Wednesday, Ohio State University officially received a trademark on the word "THE." The registration certificate Ohio State received states it can use "THE" on "clothing, namely, t-shirts, baseball caps and hats; all of the foregoing being promoted, distributed, and sold through channels customary to the field of sports and collegiate athletics."
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Hawks Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant NBA Trade

As the NBA Draft draws near, trade rumors seem to be gaining steam this week. Among those who could be active ahead of the draft are the Atlanta Hawks. According to multiple reports, star big man John Collins could be on the move in the very near future. Just a...
ATLANTA, GA
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former College Football Star Wins USFL MVP Award

Former TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, who was kicked out of school for domestic violence in 2018, was named the USFL's 2022 MVP. No wideout has ever won MVP since the Associated Press began voting on the award in 1957, so this is another way the resurgent spring football league has deviated. Turpin led the league with 540 receiving yards in 10 games while also accounting for the season's only punt return for a touchdown.
NFL
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To 'First Take' Salary News

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo's pockets aren't hurting at all. During a recent appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM program, the weekly "First Take" guest revealed the financials of his deal to debate Stephen A. Smith every Wednesday. Which runs ESPN $10,000 an episode. $10,000 an appearance, 40 appearances a year... not...
SPORTS
The Spun

Look: MLB Coach Ejected Before Game Started Wednesday

One MLB coach somehow got ejected before the game even started on Wednesday afternoon. Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez was delivering the lineup card for their game against the Chicago White Sox and was immediately ejected. After Martinez was ejected, he got into it with umpire Doug Eddings before...
MLB
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Lands Third Big Commitment Of The Week

It's been a big week for the Ohio State Buckeyes on the recruiting trail. After landing two top prospects over the past few days, they just added a third. On Wednesday, 2023 four-star wide receiver Noah Rogers announced his commitment to Ohio State. The Buckeyes beat out Alabama, Clemson, North Carolina and N.C. State to get his signature.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Roger Goodell Addresses Dan Snyder: NFL World Reacts

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell testified during Wednesday's House Oversight committee hearing revealing preliminary findings of an investigation of the Washington Commanders' workplace. On Tuesday, the Washington Post reported that a team employee accused owner Daniel Snyder of sexual assaulting her in 2009. The team reportedly agreed to pay her $1.6...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski's Agent Doesn't Think He's Done Playing Football

All-time great tight end Rob Gronkowski announced his retirement from football on Tuesday. This isn't the first time Gronk has retired from the NFL. And according to his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, it may not be his last. In a text to NBC's ProFootballTalk, Rosenhaus had this to say:. “In my...
NFL
The Spun

Roger Goodell Asked About Dave Portnoy: NFL World Reacts

During this Wednesday's hearing regarding the Washington Commanders' work culture, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy. For the past few years, Portnoy has publicized his beef with Goodell. He even posted a video of himself being thrown out of the Super Bowl a few years ago.
NFL
The Spun

Roger Goodell Asked If He'll Remove Daniel Snyder From Ownership

On Wednesday, a house panel found that Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder led a campaign against women who accused the organization of widespread sexual harassment. After which, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was asked directly whether he would remove Snyder as an owner. “I don’t have the authority to remove him,”...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Reportedly Underwent Offseason Surgery This Week

On Tuesday night, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey tweeted a photo of himself wearing a sling. It confirmed the reports that he had shoulder surgery. NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport is reporting that Ramsey played last season with tears in both shoulders. And yet, he played in all but one game during the regular season.
NFL
The Spun

Jon Gruden's Lawyer Speaks Out: NFL World Reacts

Jon Gruden's attorney Adam Hosmer-Henner put out quite the statement about his client on Wednesday afternoon. While the congress hearings for Dan Snyder were taking place, Hosmer-Henner defended Gruden and said that his hearing matters to many more people than just him. "Jon Gruden's fight matters to many more people...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tyreek Hill Death Threat News

Last week, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was asked who had a stronger arm, Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa. Hill wasted no time admitted the answer is Mahomes, but also insisted that Tagovailoa is the more accurate quarterback. According to Hill, that comment was enough to earn death threats from fans.
NFL
The Spun

