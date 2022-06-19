Chad Johnson Names NFL's Best Wideout: Fans React

Former TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, who was kicked out of school for domestic violence in 2018, was named the USFL's 2022 MVP. No wideout has ever won MVP since the Associated Press began voting on the award in 1957, so this is another way the resurgent spring football league has deviated. Turpin led the league with 540 receiving yards in 10 games while also accounting for the season's only punt return for a touchdown.

