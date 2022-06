Kyrie Irving's future with the Brooklyn Nets is up in the air at the moment. He has until June 29 to decide if he wants to exercise his player option for the 2022-23 season. According to multiple reports, the Nets are "outright unwilling" to give Irving a lengthy contract extension. If true, that could force him to look elsewhere for a long-term home in the NBA.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO