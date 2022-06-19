ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evans Mills, NY

Bernard J. Lawler, Jr., 72, of Evans Mills

By Submitted by funeral home
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEVANS MILLS, New York (WWNY) - Bernard J. Lawler, Jr., 72, Evans Mills passed away at his home Friday morning, June 17, 2022. Bernie was born in Watertown August 18, 1949, son of Bernard J. and Benedetta “Betty” Navarra Lawler and was a graduate of Watertown High...

Susan M. Dolce, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Susan M. Dolce, Watertown, passed away Tuesday, June 21st at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home. She was 88 years old. A complete obituary will follow. Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.
WATERTOWN, NY
Richard C. Baker, 77, formerly of LaFargeville

LAFARGEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Richard C. Baker, 77, formerly of LaFargeville passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, while being a resident at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown since August 2019. Calling hours will be Wednesday, June 29, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown from 5:00 - 7:00pm. Funeral services...
WATERTOWN, NY
Rose M. Moore, 80, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - Rose M. Moore, age 80, of Gouverneur, NY, passed away on June 20, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital surrounded by family. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com. Rose was born on May 21, 1942 to the...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
Gregory C. Wright, 67, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Gregory C. Wright, 67, died peacefully Sunday, June 20, 2022 at his camp in Red Mills, NY. Arrangements are incomplete at this time and are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home, located at 324 New York Avenue, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. A...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Ogdensburg, NY
Watertown, NY
Watertown, NY
Evans Mills, NY
Anthony “John” Futia, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anthony “John” Futia, 88, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his home in Watertown on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, under the loving care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County. John was born in Pyrites, New York on November 19, 1933,...
WATERTOWN, NY
Cynthia Marie Kelley Murray, 68, of Pierrepont

PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Cynthia Marie Kelley Murray, 68, of Pierrepont, passed away on June 22, 2022 after a battle with cancer. Cindy was born on April 25th, 1954 to Howard and Rosalind “Rody” Kelley in Potsdam, NY. After graduating from Potsdam High School in 1972, Cindy went on to study education at SUNY Canton. Cindy wed her high school sweetheart Richard on September 1st, 1973, going on to have four children, Mark (Michelle Newton) of Parishville, NY, Megan (Tim Wood) of Pierrepont, NY, Matthew (Jennifer Bronson) of Pierrepont, NY, and Michael (Mika Narita) USAF stationed in VA. The pride and joy of Cindy’s life were her five grandchildren Kaitlyn, Jacob, Taylor, Shawn, and Ryan. Cindy was predeceased by her brothers George and Andrew, and her sister Lynn. She is survived by her sister Karen (William) Mulvaugh of Shalotte, North Carolina, and sister Mary-Louise (Gary) Carlson of Ashland, Massachusetts. Cindy was an active member for many years as reader in the First Church of Christ Scientist in Potsdam and enjoyed attending to the Reading Room. She provided home health care for end-of-life care in many family’s homes. She was well-known for her loving, patient, caring, and compassionate nature. She enjoyed antiquing and was a member of the Potsdam Antiques Club. Cindy did clerical work for Aeon Distributors and ran the Butternut Ridge Bed and Breakfast with her husband for over 20 years in Pierrepont. She served on the Potsdam Figure Skating Board in the 90′s. Cindy and family greatly enjoyed summers at her sister Mary-Louise Carlson’s Sterling Pond camp. She enjoyed cheering for her Clarkson Golden Knights men’s hockey team. Her positive and loving support was always an uplifting force in our lives. We will miss Cindy greatly. In lieu of flowers, the family requests kind thoughts and memories of Cindy be shared. She was looking forward to her 50th High School Reunion and 49th Wedding Anniversary this summer. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Garner Funeral Service. Condolences for the Murray family can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
POTSDAM, NY
Sally J. Parker, 62, of Chaumont

CHAUMONT, New York (WWNY) - Sally J. Parker, 62, of Parker Family Farms, Chaumont, NY, passed away peacefully June 20, 2022, at her home where she was under the care of her family, guided by Hospice of Jefferson County, following a short and courageous battle with cancer. She was born...
CHAUMONT, NY
Margaret “Peg” (Pickett) Dephtereos, 95, formerly of Watertown

YORK, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Margaret “Peg” (Pickett) Dephtereos, 95, died on Monday, June 6, surrounded by her six beloved children. She was born July 11, 1926, in Frankfort, New York, to Heenan and Ella (Whalen) Pickett. She graduated from Ilion High School and attended SUNY Cortland before going to work for the New York Telephone Company. Her work brought her to Watertown, where she met her husband, Joseph Dephtereos at the Crystal Restaurant. They married in October 1953 and shared over 68 years together, raising six kids and making sure to always kiss goodnight.
WATERTOWN, NY
John C. Webb, 58, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - John C. Webb, 58, passed away at his home in Watertown June 13, 2022. John, also known as Webby, was born in Watertown December 13, 1963, son of Theodore and Maria J. Tubolino Webb and attended Watertown schools. John worked for the Dulles State Office...
WATERTOWN, NY
Bernard G. Hynes, 85, of Heuvelton

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Bernard G. Hynes, age 85 of the West Lake Road in Heuvelton, will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday (June 23, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Kevin O’Brien officiating. Burial will follow at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Heuvelton.
HEUVELTON, NY
David L. Cole, 72, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - David L. Cole, age 72 of Ford Street in Ogdensburg passed away on June 18, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse. As per his request, there will be no funeral services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Surviving...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Spero Dephtereos, 89, formerly of Watertown

YORK, Pennsylvania (WWNY) - Spero Dephtereos of York, PA died on October 21, 2021 at the age of 89. He was for many years the President and owner of Guildcraft, Inc., a York-based manufacturer of a variety of products for the foam and styrofoam industry. He was born on June...
WATERTOWN, NY
Milo Jay Allen Barkley, 4 months, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Milo Jay Allen Barkley, age 4 months; a son of Josh Barkley and Kelsey Streeter of Ogdensburg, will be held on Friday June 24, 2022 at 3:00pm at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Lay Speaker Nikeia Paige officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 1:00pm until the time of the service. Milo passed away on June 19, 2022 at the Golisano Children’s Hospital following complications.
OGDENSBURG, NY
Karen S. Andrews, 61, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Karen S. Andrews, 61, Watertown, passed away Sunday, June 19th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Among her survivors is her husband, Carl. Arrangements are incomplete at this time with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown. A complete obituary will service dates and times...
WATERTOWN, NY
Joseph S. Shambo, 89, of West Carthage

WEST CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Joseph S. Shambo, 89, of 30 N. Jefferson St., West Carthage, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022, with his wife by his side. He was under the excellent care of the Doctors and Nursing Staff at Samaritan Medical Center. Joseph was born on...
CARTHAGE, NY
Rose E. Hartson, 72, of Winthrop

WINTHROP, New York (WWNY) - Rose E. Hartson, 72, of Winthrop NY, joined her Lord in Heaven on June 19, 2022. Rose was born in Potsdam NY on January 28, 1950, the youngest of Guy and Vivian (Stone) Rosenbarker, and grew up in Hopkinton. She graduated from Parishville-Hopkinton Central School in 1968, and joined the workforce. She cashiered at numerous stores, including Big N (which later became Ames), JCPenney, Connolly’s IGA, and Munson’s, and waitressed at many restaurants and diners. She enjoyed keeping her customers happy, and had many coworkers who became good friends. Rose loved children and took care of many of them over the years: from her nieces Debbie, Sue, Patty and nephew Terry to her grandson Grey. She loved the simple things in life: spending time with family and friends, morning coffee, reading her bible, puzzles and crosswords, and listening to country music. In her youth, she loved to jitterbug and dance, and spent many happy times at the old Countryside Inn doing so. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
POTSDAM, NY
River Pride 2022 kicks off Thursday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - River Pride 2022 returns to communities along the St. Lawrence River for a second year this week. Meredith Bonisteel, a Pride committee member, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Tuesday to promote the events in Cape Vincent, Clayton, and Alexandria Bay. Watch her interview above.
WATERTOWN, NY
2 from Carthage heading to American Legion Boys State

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Carthage students Will McIntosh and Corry Decker will head to SUNY Morrisville next week for the American Legion Boys’ State program. It’s a program that will give them first-hand experience with how government works. They say their fathers – who themselves participated in...
CARTHAGE, NY
Earl Martin Nolt, 81, of Lowville

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Earl Martin Nolt, 81, of NYS Route 812, Lowville, passed away at his home on Saturday evening, June 18, 2022, under the loving care of his family and Lewis County Hospice. The funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at Crystal...
LOWVILLE, NY
Watertown to offer Saturday bus service to Thompson Park

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s CitiBus will offer rides to Thompson Park on Saturdays starting this weekend. The A-2 Washington Street bus – which usually serves Washington Street by the high school and medical plaza – will instead take people to Thompson Park. After departing from...
WATERTOWN, NY

