Enfield, CT

New US Lego factory raises concerns about North American HQ

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Officials in Connecticut say the decision of Lego Group to build a new factory in Virginia won’t affect...

Walmart expands health services to address racial inequality

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is expanding health care coverage for employees who want to use a doula, a person trained to assist women during pregnancies, in an effort to address racial inequities in maternal care. After first offering doulas to employees in Georgia last year, Walmart said Wednesday that it will expand the same benefit to its employees in Louisiana, Indiana and Illinois. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women. Walmart says it chose to extend coverage to states where the impact would be immediate. It said the mortality rate in Louisiana is five times higher for Black mothers than it is for white mothers and that in Indiana, 33 counties don’t have OB-GYN services.
INDIANA STATE
Virginia GOP voters to settle crowded congressional runoffs

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican Virginia voters are set to winnow a crowded field of candidates to two nominees to compete in what are expected to be a pair of the country’s most competitive U.S. House races. A combination of a redistricting process that refashioned Virginia’s congressional districts, a Republican resurgence in last fall’s statewide elections and a national political environment viewed as highly unfavorable to the party in power has led to vigorous GOP competition in the 2nd and 7th districts. The districts are currently represented by centrist Democrats Elaine Luria and Abigail Spanberger. Without a primary challenge of their own, Spanberger and Luria will almost certainly start the general election season with enormous fundraising leads.
VIRGINIA STATE
Nursing home owner whose residents suffered in Ida arrested

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The owner of seven Louisiana nursing homes whose residents suffered in squalid conditions after being evacuated to a warehouse for Hurricane Ida has been arrested. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says 68-year-old Bob Glynn Dean Jr. faces multiple counts of cruelty to persons with infirmities, Medicaid fraud, and obstruction of justice. Online booking records show that Dean was in custody Wednesday afternoon in Tangipahoa Parish. In a news release, Landry says Dean billed Medicaid for dates his residents were not receiving proper care at the warehouse and engaged in conduct intended to intimidate or obstruct public health officials and law enforcement.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

