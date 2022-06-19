ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

College Football Analyst Makes Opinion On Urban Meyer Very Clear

By Tzvi Machlin
The Spun
The Spun
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Urban Meyer lost a lot of respect over his behavior and actions as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars before his firing after 13 games. But one analyst believes that Meyer's exile from football shouldn't be a permanent thing. During the most recent edition of his Late Kick podcast,...

thespun.com

Comments / 9

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa Dead At 55

Former NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa has passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. The news comes on the same day that linebacker Jaylen Ferguson was confirmed dead. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

Tony Siragusa Dies: Super Bowl Winner, Former Fox Sports NFL Analyst & TV Host Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Tony Siragusa, the hulking former NFL defensive tackle who won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, co-hosted the TV series Man Caves and was an NFL sideline analyst at Fox Sports, has died. He was 55. The news was shared on social media by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, but he did not provide details. Full of personality and nicknamed “The Goose” during his 12 NFL seasons, Siragusa was part of the Ravens defense that was considered among the greatest of all time. He began his career the Colts, making the 1990...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Josh Pate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Jaguars#Football Season#American Football#Ohio State
The Spun

49ers Star Makes Opinion On Trey Lance Very Clear

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance is generating a lot of buzz this offseason, but make no mistake, he won't be asked to do everything for the team. 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead made that very clear during an appearance on The Jim Rome Show. "I'm expecting great things from...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

3 Florida Football Players Are No Longer On The Team

As the Florida Gators prepare for the upcoming college football season, they do so in their first year under head coach Billy Napier. Napier is wasting no time getting the roster in shape either. According to new report, the former Louisiana head coach removed three players from the roster this week.
GAINESVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

FMIA Guest: Kirk Herbstreit And Al Michaels On NFL’s New Frontier For Thursday Night Football On Amazon

Editor’s note: With Peter King on vacation, Football Morning In America guest columns will run till his return on July 18. This week’s column features a conversation with Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit, the new Thursday Night Football team for NFL games on Amazon Prime Video. After the Q&A, 10 Things I Think I Think written by Michaels and Herbstreit.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Ohio State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To Ohio State Trademark News

On Wednesday, Ohio State University officially received a trademark on the word "THE." The registration certificate Ohio State received states it can use "THE" on "clothing, namely, t-shirts, baseball caps and hats; all of the foregoing being promoted, distributed, and sold through channels customary to the field of sports and collegiate athletics."
OHIO STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer Prediction

One college football analyst believes it will happen. 247Sports analyst Josh Pate thinks Meyer needs to coach. “There is no doubt in my mind — there is no fence-riding here — there is no doubt in my mind that Urban Meyer will be a college coach again one day,” Pate said. “I don’t know what year that is, but it’s not too far away. This guy is not complete without football. Urban Meyer, as long as he has been drawing breath on this Earth, he’s been involved with this game in some way. He has coached for years, and years and years now. He is only in his late-50s. Legacy means a lot to guys like this. If anyone in their right mind thinks the last thing Urban Meyer is going to let you remember about him is whatever we call what happened in Jacksonville last year, you’re crazy.”
NFL
The Spun

Hawks Are Reportedly Pursuing Significant NBA Trade

As the NBA Draft draws near, trade rumors seem to be gaining steam this week. Among those who could be active ahead of the draft are the Atlanta Hawks. According to multiple reports, star big man John Collins could be on the move in the very near future. Just a...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To SEC's College Baseball Dominance

When the 2022 College World Series began, four of the eight teams hailed from the SEC with another two (Oklahoma and Texas) slated to join the conference at a future date. Fast forward to today and the remaining four teams - Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Arkansas - are all current or future SEC teams. And Paul Finebaum loves it.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

USFL Playoffs: Stars hope third time’s the charm vs. Generals

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Riding a nine-game winning streak, the New Jersey Generals are peaking at the right time. Playing the team they would face in the opening round of the playoffs over the weekend in the Philadelphia Stars, Generals head coach Mike Riley chose to run out his frontline players in his team’s 26-23 victory in the final regular-season game.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Spun

Look: Old Tom Landry Story Is Going Viral On Monday

An old, and frankly strange, story about Tom Landry is going viral this Monday. On this day in 1984, Landry testified as a character witness at the criminal trial of former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Danny White. White was there in the first place because he was charged with misdemeanor assault...
NFL
College Football HQ

College football should dump the NCAA, Pac-12 boss says

Times are changing in college football, with the new transfer portal, the NIL landscape, and now open calls for the NCAA to get out of its business entirely. That's the view of Pac-12 Commissioner George Kliavkoff. Football has enough power, he says, that the big-time schools and conference should ...
NFL
The Spun

Former College Football Star Wins USFL MVP Award

Former TCU wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, who was kicked out of school for domestic violence in 2018, was named the USFL's 2022 MVP. No wideout has ever won MVP since the Associated Press began voting on the award in 1957, so this is another way the resurgent spring football league has deviated. Turpin led the league with 540 receiving yards in 10 games while also accounting for the season's only punt return for a touchdown.
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
547K+
Followers
65K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy