Modesto, CA

1 arrested after allegedly burglarizing Modesto hunting store, multiple firearms recovered

By Greta Serrin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMODESTO, Calif. — One person was arrested shortly after burglarizing a hunting store in Modesto, authorities said. Modesto police officers responded to reports of a break-in at Turner's Outdoorsman located on Parkway Plaza on Sunday morning,...

Suspect In Modesto Arby’s, Wienerschnitzel Burglaries Arrested

MODESTO (CBS13) — A suspect in pair of burglaries at Modesto-area fast food restaurants has been arrested. Modesto police say the first burglary happened at the Wienerschnitzel along McHenry Avenue on June 14. The second burglary happened on June 20 at the Arby’s on Standiford Avenue. Exactly how much was stolen in the burglaries is unclear. Detectives have since been able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Waterford/Modesto resident James Werner. Police arrested Werner earlier this week. Live video feeds at the Modesto Police Department’s Real Time Crime Center helped officers zero-in on Werner, police say.
17-year-old arrested on weapons charges in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — During a traffic stop in Stockton on Wednesday a 17-yeard-old male was arrested for weapons charges, according to the Stockton Police Department. The traffic stop occurred at San Joaquin Street and Fifth Street where officers found two loaded handguns, according to police.
Man suspected of assaulting another man in Tracy park arrested

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Following a search of more than 40 rooms at a Motel 6 in Tracy, the Tracy Police Department said they arrested a man suspected of assaulting another man at El Pescadero Park on June 20. A 32-year-old Tracy man was attacked at 2:20 a.m. on June 20 at El Pescadero Park […]
Suspect Seen Hanging Out Car Window, Shooting At Other Car In Mountain House Arrested

MOUNTAIN HOUSE (CBS13) – A man who was allegedly caught on camera hanging out the back passenger side of a car and shooting at another vehicle in Mountain House has been arrested. The incident happened early Sunday afternoon near Heritage Drive and Prosperity Street. Several people called to report seeing someone with a gun hanging out the window, shooting at another vehicle. No injuries were ever reported, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says. Later, detectives were able to identify the alleged gunman as a man named Jerome Ward. Detectives also believe that the shooting stemmed from some sort of domestic violence disturbance. On Monday, the alleged driver in the incident – 36-year-old Shelvin Walker – was arrested after a traffic stop. The next day, Ward was arrested along the 2900 block of Cushing Court in Stockton. He’s now facing charges of assault with a firearm on a person, false imprisonment, criminal threats, violation of probation, being a felon in possession of a weapon, and other gun charges.
Suspect arrested for attempted carjacking in Elk Grove

The incident below occurred Thursday evening, June 16, around 9:30 pm near the intersection of Elk Grove Blvd and Harbour Point. The suspect walked up to the victim who was inside his vehicle. The suspect asked the victim for an item and then proceeded to stab the victim in the lower arm. The suspect then tried to push the victim out of his vehicle, however, the suspect was unsuccessful. The suspect ran away and was later located by officers during an extensive search. During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspect had arrived before the incident in a reported stolen vehicle. The suspect, 23-year-old Timothy Davidson, was arrested and then transported to the main jail.
Modesto Store Damaged In 2-Alarm Fire

MODESTO (CBS13) – A two-alarm fire has damaged a store in Modesto early Friday morning. The scene is at the American Eagle Market along I Street. Modesto Fire crews responded to the scene and found flames inside. The fire then spread to the attic. No injuries have been reported. Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.
Injuries Reported in Hit-and-Run Crash on Cedar Avenue in Modesto

Officials in Modesto reported a hit-and-run accident with injuries on Cedar Avenue on the morning of Saturday, June 18, 2022. The incident took place in the area of Cedar Avenue and High Street, according to the Modesto Police Department. Details on the Hit-and-Run Accident on Cedar Avenue. A preliminary report...
Police investigate deadly shooting in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Modesto Tuesday night, officials said. Few details about the incident are available at this time, but a Watch Commander for the Modesto Police Department confirmed with ABC10 that a shooting happened on the 500 block of Ramsey Drive around 9:20 p.m.
Man Arrested on Felony Warrant and Drug Sale Charges

At about 1:29 am Monday morning, a Turlock Police officer near the intersection of North First Street and Florence Street, Turlock, made contact with a suspicious vehicle whose occupants had just been seen walking away from the area of a prowler in a backyard call. The officer made contact with...
Suspect In Modesto, San Jose Homicides Dead After Being Shot By Police

MODESTO (CBS13) — Authorities say the suspect in a homicide in both Modesto and San Jose on Tuesday has died after he was shot by police. The Modesto Police Department said, around 9:20 p.m., officers responded to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive after a juvenile called 911 to report that their mom had been shot. A woman with gunshot wounds was then found by officers outside of a home. That woman – later identified as 29-year-old Michelle Rose Gonzales – was soon pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Wednesday morning, Modesto police announced that the suspect had led California Highway Patrol...
Escalon police say a raise is needed to retain officers

ESCALON, Calif. (KTXL) — Escalon police are asking for a raise after struggling to retain officers who are leaving to work for neighboring law enforcement agencies that pay more. The city and the police officers association are currently in contract negotiations, but neither side is willing to budge. At a recent council meeting, officers and […]
Modesto homicide victim identified by mother

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, the Modesto Police Department said they reported to the 500 block of Ramsey Drive that resulted in a homicide investigation of a 29-year-old female. Michelle Gonzales, 29, was identified as the victim of the Modesto homicide by her mother Annette Meras. The San Jose Police Department […]
One Killed in Vehicle Crash on Patterson Pass Road [Tracy, CA]

Traffic Accident on Schulte Road Left One Fatality. The accident happened on Patterson Pass Road and Schulte Road around 4:37 p.m., per initial reports. Furthermore, Tracy Authorities stated a car lost control and struck a parked semi-truck for unknown reasons. Upon arrival, the responding officials discovered two people inside the...
