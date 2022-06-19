Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Sheridan by NWS

An arraignment hearing was held Tuesday in Fourth Judicial District Court in Sheridan for 29-year-old Juan Cardenas, who is charged with two counts of Felony DUI, one for causing serious bodily injury and the other for what would be his fourth DUI conviction in 10 years, which is a felony in Wyoming. Cardenas pleaded not guilty to both of the charges at Tuesday’s hearing. District Court Judge Darci Phillips scheduled a three-day trial for October 24 and set the pretrial conference for September 22 at 9:30 am. If convicted, Cardenas faces up to 17 years in prison and fines of up to $30,000.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 22 HOURS AGO