Miami, FL

Gators land in top 10 for this 2024 4-star defensive back

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
With over a year left in his recruitment, one of the top-ranked defensive backs in the class of 2024 has narrowed things down to 10 schools and Florida made the cut.

Four-star cornerback Tavoy Feagin named Florida, Alabama, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, North Carolina, Ohio State and Oklahoma as his current top schools but also noted that his recruitment was still open to other programs. Feagin was by Florida for an unofficial in late March and noticed a big change in the way the program is run under Billy Napier.

With Corey Raymond on staff, it should at least be difficult for the Carrollwood Day (Tampa) cornerback to say no to his home state’s top program. That said, Feagin is ranked as a safety by 247Sports and could play either position in college. Florida’s recently prioritized the secondary, adding Kamari Wilson and Devin Moore in the class of 2022 and possibly Cormani McClain and Joenel Aguero in this cycle.

Beating out the likes of the Buckeye, Bulldogs and Crimson Tide isn’t easy, but Florida at least has the advantage of proximity. However, Florida State and Miami are both still in the race, so he hasn’t picked a favorite among the three just yet.

The 247Sports composite ranks Feagin fourth among projected safeties in the class of 2024 and he stands at No. 51 nationally. It’s always good to see Florida land on one of these lists, but there’s a lot of work to be done to get Feagin on board.

