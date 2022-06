On Sunday June 19, 2022 at around 5:30pm officers responded to the ULTA Beauty store at 3495 Buckhead Loop NW on a report of a robbery. The preliminary investigation indicated that male suspect entered the store armed with a handgun and demanded money. During the incident the suspect fired on shot into the ceiling. The suspect fled with an undetermined amount of money. One employee had minor injuries caused by debris during the robbery. Atlanta Robbery and Aggravated Assault investigators responded. The investigation is continuing.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO