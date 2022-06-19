ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Gators to get second visit after impressing this top-ranked 2024 EDGE

By Adam Dubbin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hxpoh_0gFjF6Tz00

While the focus of late has primarily been on the 2023 high school football recruiting class, the Florida Gators behind new head coach Billy Napier and his staff have also been pushing forward with the 2024 crop of prospects as well.

Among the best that the outgoing sophomore class has to offer is four-star EDGE defender Colin Simmons out of Duncanville (Texas), who is currently the top prospect at his position according to both the 247Sports composite and the On3 consensus. The 6-foot-3-inch, 215-pound hybrid lineman/linebacker recently wrapped up a tour of the Swamp earlier this month and appears to have enjoyed his stop.

“I like it out there in Florida. The weather feels good and everything,” he told Gators Online. “I felt like I did good at the camp and showed some of my skills and potential. Also, I just like how the staff comes off as if Florida is the place to be.

“It was great, honestly. I had fun and the place was cool. It was a little vibe.”

So far, his recruitment has been spearheaded by outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson and recruiting staffer Joe Hamilton. Simmons’ experience with the former has endowed him with a good deal of knowledge that has left him thirsty for more.

“Coach Mike Peterson has definitely taught me a few things. I feel like he could teach me more too, especially with my pass-rushing ability and more outside of football also.”

On the other hand, his connection with the latter has more of a local feel for him.

“I have a real good vibe with (coach Hamilton). He’s down from where I’m from. He’s just trying to get me back up there, especially for a game this season to see how the crowd and vibe is.”

He expects to return to Gainesville for one of the matchups in the Swamp this fall, telling Gators Online, “I’m most definitely catching a game.”

Simmons is currently pursued by the Alabama Crimson Tide, LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks and Michigan Wolverines, among many others. The 247Sports composite has him ranked No. 17 nationally and third in Texas while the On3 consensus has him at Nos. 13 and 1, respectively. The Sooners are way out ahead in his recruitment with an 81.8% chance of signing him according to On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine.

List

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Gators EDGE Target Tomarrion Parker Commits to Penn State

Parker, hailing from Central (Ala.) and considered the No. 14 edge rusher in the class of 2023 by the On3 Sports consensus rankings, recently visited UF unofficially on June 3 and had scheduled an official visit with the program immediately following that trip to Gainesville, locking the next trek in for Oct. 14 during the upcoming season.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Sports
Duncanville, TX
Football
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Duncanville, TX
Duncanville, TX
College Sports
Duncanville, TX
Sports
City
Gainesville, TX
Gator Country

Thompkins has the Florida Gators neck and neck with Baylor

2Multiple offensive linemen were on campus for the Florida Gators this past weekend including two out-of-state prospects. Offensive lineman Sean Thompkins (6-4, 331, Covington, GA. Newton) made his second trip to Gainesville this weekend and was hosted by a familiar name. “It was great, I really love the coaches,” Thompkins...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Napier
mainstreetdailynews.com

Simpson: FWC TrophyCatch bass caught at Newnans

Early this year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) tagged 10 largemouth bass living in 10 water bodies throughout Florida. Area bassers were excited to learn that one of those bass wearing a bright pink reward tag was swimming about in Gainesville’s own Newnans Lake as part of FWC’s TrophyCatch 10-Tag Celebration! program. Each tag carries with it considerable prizes, provided the fish’s captor follows the required TrophyCatch protocol.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Increased beef prices impact one Gainesville butcher

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The USDA National Retail Report shows the price of beef is up 15% from this time last year. Adam Fehrenbacher owns a butcher shop in Gainesville and he said he has had to raise the prices of meat because of inflation and higher transportation costs. “A...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

DeSantis signs Alachua County bill

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed HB 1493 on Monday, paving the way for Alachua County voters to decide in November whether to maintain the current at-large representation or switch to single-district commissioners. “I'm very happy that the governor signed our local bill, and I'll be very happy for the citizens of...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Lauren Fox

Pair arrested at Clay High School parking lot

Brandon Pittman's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Geneva Kersey's mugshotPhoto: Clay County Sheriff's Office. Two arrests were made at Clay High School on Wednesday night at approximately 12:30 a.m. after authorities saw two people standing in the school’s parking lot after hours, according to a Clay County Sheriff’s Office report.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Gators#Oregon Ducks#American Football#College Football#Swamp
click orlando

1 killed in Marion County shooting

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed in a shooting Tuesday morning in Citra, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to the 17770 block of NE 22nd Court around 11:30 a.m. [TRENDING: Freak fishing accident: Boy airlifted to Florida...
MARION COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
WCJB

Gainesville man arrested after smoking marijuana in car with minors

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was arrested Saturday in Gainesville after smoking marijuana in a car with several young girls. Alachua County sheriff’s deputies say 32-year-old Harry McNeal was parked outside a home on Southwest 80th Drive. That’s when deputies arrived finding the vehicle filled with smoke and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Bradford vehicle pursuit leads to crash

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County sheriff’s deputies asked residents to avoid State Road 16 tonight after a vehicle chase. Authorities are releasing few details at this time. Deputies say they assisted state troopers with a vehicle pursuit, in the Pleasant Grove area. The chase ended in a crash.
STARKE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Georgia man arrested in downtown Gainesville after reaching for gun in response to police commands; he was allegedly carrying $2650 in counterfeit bills

Troyzavion R Theus, 18, of Georgia, was arrested just after midnight last night after he reportedly reached for a gun in response to a command from Gainesville Police Department Officers to stop. Officers allegedly found a firearm in his waistband and 56 counterfeit $50 bills in his possession. Officers patrolling...
GAINESVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

122K+
Followers
167K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy