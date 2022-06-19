Washington 9, Philadelphia 3

A hoagie is a sacred thing. Sub? Never heard of it. Hero? Not in these parts. Grinder? What on earth is that? No, in Philly, a hoagie is a sandwich of meats, cheeses, and condiments on a long, sometimes seeded roll. There are as many hoagie varieties as there are Philadelphians (though you can never go wrong with a classic Italian), and wherever you go in this beautiful city, you are never far from finding a very good one.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 7 HOURS AGO