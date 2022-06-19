ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Here's when this 2024 5-star DE will make first visit to the Swamp

By David Rosenberg
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The month of June has been one of the busiest yet for Billy Napier and the rest of Florida’s new staff, at least from a recruiting standpoint. There’s a lot of pressure on Napier to land an elite class in 2023 with a full year to put something together, but that doesn’t mean the Gators are ignoring the class of 2024. Five-star edge rusher Eddrick Houston is one of the elite rising juniors that Florida has its eye on, and he’s expected to stop by Gainesville for an unofficial visit on June 25, according to 247Sports.

The Gators have started to mix in visits from the very best in the next recruiting cycle, and Houston fits the bill. He’s considered the third-best edge rusher in his class by the 247Sports composite and lands at No. 24 overall nationally regardless of position. As one might expect, the very best in college football are already after him.

Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Florida State, Michigan, Ohio State, Oklahoma and

highlight his offer list, and Houston is already starting to make the rounds. He just left Knoxville for a meeting with the Volunteers and is closing out his month of June with Florida. There’s no rush to decide things, though.

Houston plans to take all the time he needs to comfortably arrive at a decision and sees things getting wrapped up sometime during his senior year. That gives Napier and Co. well over a year to get where they want to be with this blue-chipper out of Buford, Georgia, but they can’t afford to get behind with so many other powerhouses in hot pursuit.

Hawkeye Wave song to be chosen by Kid Captain each week

The Hawkeye Wave has grown into the best tradition in all of college football. This offseason, Iowa reached out to the fans to vote on what song should be played moving forward. The resounding decision: have the kids within the hospital decide. After all, this is about them. The wave is to show their fight, show the support the entire world has for them, and give them those special moments. That is exactly what is happening. The kids will choose the song played during the Hawkeye Wave each home game. We asked. You answered. "𝗟𝗲𝘁 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗸𝗶𝗱𝘀 𝗱𝗲𝗰𝗶𝗱𝗲." That's exactly what we'll do!...
COLLEGE SPORTS
