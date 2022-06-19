Blues Traveler | Blossom Music Center | Cuyahoaga Falls, OH | 06.18.22

Cleveland radio legend Jeff Kinzbach and his wife, Patti, have been living out of their RV and traveling North America since Jeff retired in 2020. They share their stories from the road on their weekly “Rocking the RV Life” podcast, which is available via Spotify, Apple Podcasts and many other platforms. The podcast is presented in partnership with cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. This is the first of a new monthly column they will write about their travels.
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Lots of social media reaction to word that Buzzbin in downtown Canton is closing after next Tuesday night’s show. Co-owner Julia Bentley says there was a lack of community support, so she’s looking to move the live music venue elsewhere.
AKRON, Ohio – A street dedication will be held for Lay’s Guitar Shop founder Virgil Lay on July 1. Lay established the guitar shop on Akron’s Kenmore Boulevard in the 1960s. His shop was internationally recognized for repairing, restoring, customizing and building guitars and basses belonging to rock stars such as Joe Walsh, Jimmy Page and The Black Keys.
Sun 6/19 @ 1-4PM Joining the glut of Juneteenth activities popping up all over is Cain Park in Cleveland Heights, which will present a Juneteenth concert in its Evans Amphitheater, sponsored by the Cleveland Federation of Musicians, Local 4. The featured performer is retired schoolteacher and current elected member of...
Mayor Don Walters is pleased to announce that Outdoor Rec Fest will be held on Saturday, July 2, from noon to 5 p.m. in Downtown Cuyahoga Falls. Outdoor Rec Fest will celebrate the incredible outdoor recreation opportunities in Cuyahoga Falls, Summit County, and the northeast Ohio region. The event will highlight hiking, biking, tubing, kayaking, and climbing.
MEDINA, Ohio -- Six local pizza shops and about 50 social service organizations took advantage of a lovely cool day Saturday (June 18) to set up tables in the Medina square to peddle their wares and advertise their services. With the sponsorship of Feeding Medina County, Main Street Medina and...
While she didn't walk away with the title of Miss Ohio, a local teacher was honored with several awards during the state competition that wrapped up in Mansfield Saturday night.
Emily Legenza, 24, is currently the choir director for the Alexander Middle and High School choirs and also teaches general music for Grades 6-12. In her time out of the classroom, she is the varsity cheer coach.
A 2020 Ohio...
The beautiful city of Canton is located near the middle and west branches of Nimishillen Creek. Founded in 1805, it was a heavy manufacturing area with many railroad lines, making it an essential spot for shipping and transportation. Today, Canton is one of Ohio's prime cities in various areas, including...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Tremont neighborhood was settled by New England Puritans and over the centuries became home to nearly two dozen churches. Now St. Vladimir Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which opened in 1924 after southern and central Europeans who arrived in the late 1800s were financially stable enough to create permanent institutions, has become home to modern office space of Olympic Forest Products, a lumber and pallet management company.
NORTHFIELD, Ohio — Using a colorful eye shadow palette, Emmalee Svoboda created an eye makeup look that honors the Pride flag. “I just kind of pack in these colors here, and then I'll go and point that out later,” Svoboda said. Svoboda said she goes by the name...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Personnel shortages nationwide, continue to affect air carriers to the point that just about 15,000 flights were canceled or delayed across the country since Thursday of last week through Sunday during what according to TSA figures was the busiest travel weekend for air travel, so far this year.
At a recent Willowick City Council meeting, Mayor Richard Regovich said the city will need to meet with St. Mary Magdalene Church to assess and discuss the incident that occurred at its annual festival to determine what changes will need to be made if the church decides to move forward with the festival next year.
Samantha Somogyi of Cleveland married Kevin Hurtuk of Youngstown, May 29 in a beautiful outdoor ceremony in the pavilion at Glen Eagle Golf Course in Twinsburg. The bride's parents are Karen Rosewater or Highland Heights and David Somogyi of Solon.The groom's parents are Michael and Martha Hurtuk of Youngstown. The bride's grandparents are Frank and Dorothy Somogyi of Solon and Illene Rosewater and the late Richard Rosewater of Mayfield Heights. Rabbi Robert Nosanchuk of Anshe Chesed Fairmount Temple officiated.
CLEVELAND (WJW) — The severe storms that hit Northeast Ohio last week left many homes without power and families with loss of perishable food. Families participating in SNAP who may have lost perishable food in their refrigerators have 10 days to request replacement benefits, according to a Facebook post from the Ohio Association of Foodbanks. […]
This is part two of a series examining the tax-exempt status of nonprofit hospitals in Northeast Ohio and how the loss of tax dollars impacts communities. To read part one click here. Cuyahoga County nonprofit hospitals, like the Cleveland Clinic, receive millions in property tax exemptions every year, an Ideastream...
