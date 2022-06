Oxford University Press is creating a dictionary for African American English with the editorial guidance of Harvard University professor and historian, Henry Louis Gates, Jr. Casper Grathwohl, President of Oxford Languages at Oxford University Press, said in a statement, “African American English has had a profound impact on the world’s most widely spoken language, yet much of it has been obscured. The ODAAE seeks to acknowledge this contribution more fully and formally and, in doing so, create a powerful tool for a new generation of researchers, students, and scholars to build a more accurate picture of how African American life has influenced how we speak, and therefore who we are.”

COLLEGES ・ 5 DAYS AGO