Stranger Things, Spiderhead, and Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend make the list. Nothing can take down Stranger Things, which is still at the top of the list of the Top 10 Most Popular Shows and Movies on Netflix, and might just remain there until it returns for the final two episodes of its fourth season in July. Chris Hemsworth's dystopian sci-fi thriller Spiderhead comes in at No. 2, followed by the Stephen King adaptation It at No. 3, the CW high school sports series All American at No. 4, and the Melissa McCarthy-Ben Falcone comedy God's Favorite Idiot at No. 5.

