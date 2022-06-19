ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, IL

Centralia Firemen say two fires appear to be weather-related

By Bruce Kropp
southernillinoisnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCentralia City Firemen say a fire that started around the electrical box of the William Spencer home on Bel Air Drive in Centralia just before noon on Saturday may have been related to the Friday morning severe weather. It was the second fire put out by firemen that appeared...

southernillinoisnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
wgel.com

Baler & Tractor Total Losses Following Fire Near Breese

Firefighters from Breese, Germantown, St. Rose, and Beckemeyer were paged to a baler fire Monday afternoon southwest of Breese. The baler and tractor were complete losses. No injuries were reported. In addition to the blaze, fire personnel had to battle high temperatures in the 90’s. The Aviston and Carlyle...
BREESE, IL
Effingham Radio

Two Beecher City Residents Injured in Douglas Township Accident

Effingham, IL-(Effingham Radio)- Two Beecher City residents were injured in an accident that occurred in Douglas Township last week. According to a report from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred on Thursday, June 16th at 4:05pm at the intersection of Route 33 and 1200th Street. The report...
BEECHER CITY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Iuka Fire Department delivers baby Monday evening

The Iuka Fire Department delivered what appeared to be a healthy baby boy at an Iuka home where a visitor had gone into labor. Fire Chief Kenny Eagan says the mother and baby boy were later taken by United Medical Response to Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon. Firemen were...
IUKA, IL
wmix94.com

JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – JUNE 21ST, 2022

MT. VERNON, IL — On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office along with the Mt. Vernon Police Department reported the following arrests to this Withers Broadcasting/Dana Communications Radio Station;. 30-year-old Timothy Montague of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Violation of Bail...
MOUNT VERNON, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Centralia, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Centralia, IL
Crime & Safety
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Monday, June 21st, 2022

Three people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Monday on outstanding warrants. 55-year-old James Shadowens of East Mozart in Woodlawn is being held in lieu of $20,000 bond on a Marion County felony warrant for pending possession of methamphetamine and resisting peace officer charges. 38-year-old Joshua Boyce of...
MARION COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Salem Firemen handle ten calls after storm moves through Friday morning

The Salem Fire Protection District handled ten calls in the aftermath of the Friday morning severe weather, including a barn fire apparently started from a lightning strike. The fire was on the Robert Burkett farm at 4630 Hoots Chapel Road. Firemen had initially been called about a large tree that had fallen on power lines bringing them down across an unoccupied car. The lines turned out not to be live. However while at the scene, smoke was seen coming from a barn on the property that had apparently been struck by lightning. The fire was confined to one interior wall. Firemen fear the fire would have been much worse if not spotted right away.
SALEM, IL
The Telegraph

Wood River man charged with waterboarding

EDWARDSVILLE - Several felony domestic battery charges were among felony filings Friday by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office. Larry D. Franklin, 49, of Wood River, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and domestic battery (four-plus subsequent offenses), both Class 2 felonies. The case was presented by the Wood River Police Department.
WOOD RIVER, IL
KFVS12

Chester Bridge rehab project begins in July

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. & RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Heads up for drivers who travel Missouri Route 51/Illinois Route 150 and on the Chester Bridge. Work to rehabilitate the bridge will soon get underway with restrictions. Crews are scheduled to begin pavement rehab and some minor structural steel repairs on...
PERRY COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Line#Fire Call#Bel Air#Severe Weather#Ameren Ip
wmix94.com

Hoyleton woman killed in Friday crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL — A 38-year-old Hoyleton woman was killed Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Washington County. According to Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger, Carrie Shopinski, was traveling southbound on Tower Road a half-mile north of Holly Road near Irvington when she left the eastside of the road, overcorrected, and struck a bridge on the west side of the road. Styninger believes weather is a factor in the crash.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

One dead in Sunday morning crash

One person is dead following a Sunday morning crash on Illinois 255 in Bethalto. It happened at 8:35am at Illinois Route 140 in the northbound lanes, which were closed for about an hour-and-a-half during the accident response and investigation. According to information provided by the Illinois State Police, the driver...
BETHALTO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrul.com

White County Sheriff’s Department Investigating Multiple Reports Of Theft

The White County Sheriff’s Department has been busy investigating reports of Theft and Criminal Damage to Property. On Tuesday, June 14th, Sgt Craig Poole responded to a call from the Crossville Post Office in regards to the theft of mail. Rebecca M Young told Poole that an employee of the Post Office, Rebecca B Downs of Grayville, had found mail in the trash can of the lobby. Young reported that 9 post office boxes were believed to have been effected in some way. Those numbers are #223,248,310,329,369,507 and 555. The report states that it is unclear how the boxes may have been entered as no forced entry was observed. The postal service employees contacted all the individuals who had mail thrown in the trash and they had advised that they had not done it. No forced entry had been noticed on the building or doors. The employees are not sure how the mail ended up in the trash. It was reported that two checks might be missing from the mail. A report was made and is on file at the WCSD.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

ISP investigating death of 4-month-old in Pinckneyville

PINCKNEYVILLE, IL — Illinois State Police continue to investigate the death of a 4-month-old boy from Pinckneyville. According to an ISP press release, ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 7 officials were requested by the Pinckneyville Police Department on Sunday, June 12 to investigate reported serious injuries to the boy.
PINCKNEYVILLE, IL
wrul.com

Morris Arrested Following Vehicle Chase

A call from concerned citizen in regards to an erratic driver ended in the arrest of a Grayville woman following a high speed chase. On Friday, June 17th at around 11 a.m. Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a hit and run between Crossville and Carmi. The caller stated that a Black Mercury passenger car had pulled over at the old rest stop and was doing donuts and driving dangerously. They stated that the female driver then backed into a Campbell’s company truck. As Capeheart was headed to the scene he was contacted by Grayville Police Chief Bobby Hatcher who was on his way back to Grayville from Carmi and said he had located the vehicle however when he tried to make a traffic stop, the driver refused to stop. Hatcher said that he was able to identify the female driver who was 42 year old Evelyn J Morris of 106 S Main Street in Grayville. Capeheart then met Hatcher and the vehicle south of Crossville on IL Route 1 and attempted to make a traffic stop. Morris then pulled into a field, backed out onto the highway, then headed south again quickly reaching a speed of 85 mph. Morris was splitting the two lanes of traffic forcing both lanes of traffic off the highway to avoid a collision. While in pursuit an officer with the Carmi Police Department set up spike strips at the Carmi city limit sign and waited for the vehicle. Morris begin driving even more recklessly, leaving the roadway to avoid the strips. Another set of spike strips were set up West of Crossville city limits. Morris got to the strips and slowed down. Realizing she had nowhere, she accelerated and drove over the spikes and ended up running into a ditch. Morris continued to try and get away with flat tires heading towards Crossville. When Morris finally stopped she exited the vehicle and was ordered to get on the ground, but she fled instead. After a brief foot chase, an officer took Morris to the ground. She briefly resisted, but was eventually placed into handcuffs and transported to the White County Jail. Morris racked up multiple charges and is being held in the White County Jail until her hearing on July 26th.
GRAYVILLE, IL
wfcnnews.com

100 Years Later: The Herrin Massacre

HERRIN, ILLINOIS (WFCN) - One hundred years ago today, just outside the small town of Herrin, Illinois, 24 people were killed in a union mine violence standoff. The tension first began when William Lester, owner of the Southern Illinois Coal Company, paid 50 men from Chicago to work for him while his UMWA miners participated in a nationwide strike.
HERRIN, IL
advantagenews.com

Dirt moving at Wood River Rec Center site

With little fanfare, construction crews started moving dirt at the site of the new recreation center in Wood River Monday morning. Even Parks and Rec Director Jason Woody was caught unaware. Your browser does not support the audio element. Woody tells The Big Z the initial work is on the...
WOOD RIVER, IL
wrul.com

Springerton Man Aware Of Possible Arrest Warrant To Be Issued Following Accident On Mower

White County Sheriff’s Deputy Jordan Weiss responded to a call of a possible intoxicated male on a lawn mower who had ran the mower into a ditch on IL 45 Past Circle R Fertilizer. The caller stated that the male was slumped over at the wheel. When Weiss arrived he spoke with the caller who had stayed on the scene for safety reasons. Weiss then made contact with the driver of the mower, 51 year old Mark Malone of 110 Marcus Street in Springerton. Malone was mumbling as Weiss was asking questions. An ambulance was called to the scene. The deputy knew Malone to have blood sugar issues so he asked him if he had any candy or sugar on him. Malone replied that he did and gave Weiss permission to retrieve it. Weiss reached into the front pocket and pulled out a small black and blue circular case. The case had a clear top on it and a white crystal substance inside the case. Weiss knew the substance to be crystal meth. Malone was then taken to the hospital so no arrest was made at the time. Malone is aware that a warrant could be issued for his arrest.
SPRINGERTON, IL
wgel.com

Fake Swatting Call Results In Sheriff’s Investigation

On Saturday, June 18, the Bond County Sheriff’s Department responded to a report of a possible shooting and hostage situation in Pocahontas. After deputies arrived on scene and secured the area, an occupant of the residence exited at the request of deputies. After the occupant exited the residence and...
BOND COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy