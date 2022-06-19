Heat is keeping the big cats off exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo

VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Car enthusiasts will be heading to Valley Springs, South Dakota, this weekend for AutoMania. The free, family-friendly event will feature hundreds of cars on display this Saturday. There will also be food, music, and vendors. A shuttle bus will be available in Harrisburg beginning at 11 am to help with parking and gas. Half of the proceeds of all outside beverages will be given to the Valley Springs Fire Department. Find more information:

VALLEY SPRINGS, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO