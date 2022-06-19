Heat is keeping the big cats off exhibit at the Great Plains Zoo

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of lawns around the Sioux Falls area are still brown after a lawn care service accidentally put down the wrong chemical in April. Kut & Kill’s owner vowed to fix the lawns and take care of his customers. But some customers hoping...
NEAR BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime family business in KELOLAND is traveling back to its early days with a piece of equipment. On Tuesday, KELOLAND News followed along as Cherry Rock Farms planted watermelon using an old transplanter. “Particularly we like to use it for melons. We’ll use...
TURNER COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) – Monday night’s storms that rolled through KELOLAND were packed once again with high winds. While the storms moved through quickly, they still left behind damage. Tuesday, some sheep near Chancellor, South Dakota, were relaxing and grazing in the warm sun. But Monday night...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The City of Sioux Falls is announcing plans to help create the Sioux Falls Urban Agriculture Coalition to bolster sustainability efforts and expand food access. The coalition is a collaborative effort of local producers and organizations partnered with the City: The South Dakota Department...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every Tuesday, you can find the SiouxFalls.Business report on Dakota News Now at 5 p.m. on KSFY. This week, Jodi Schwan stopped by to talk about a unique healthcare facility coming to the city’s south side, and the 180-acre Willows Edge development from Signature Companies on the east side of Sioux Falls.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The clean-up is underway after a down burst caused 80-mile-per-hour winds near Benson Road and Westport Avenue, just west of the Sioux Falls airport. The winds knocked down trees and ripped up a trailer. Another tree fell crushing a shed.
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — With it being the season for kittens, the Brookings Regional Humane Society is hosting an online “Kitten Shower” this week. The event kicked off on Sunday with hopes of raising enough money for an extra incubator. According to their Facebook page, that goal was reached within eight hours. The humane society says 7 kittens utilized incubators in May when the Derecho left them displaced.
Mark your calendars for Saturday, August 20, 2022 for the 9th annual Downtown Sioux Falls (DTSF) Riverfest. Riverfest is a live music, outdoor event in downtown Sioux Falls along the river. DTSF describes the event, "Party on the Big Sioux River at Downtown Riverfest, with live music, kids activities, food...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Destructive thunderstorms are becoming all too common in KELOLAND this year as another round of 70 to 80 mph wind and hail moved in clusters across KELOLAND. Looking across KELOLAND, over 50 severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across KELOLAND for hail and wind, including...
Despite a 96-degree heatwave, thousands of people gathered in downtown Sioux Falls to celebrate the city’s LGBTQ+ community. For Sioux Falls resident Kameron Nelson, Pride is a celebration of the freedom to love the way one chooses. . “Love is love. There’s a ton of people out here today celebrating...
VALLEY SPRINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Car enthusiasts will be heading to Valley Springs, South Dakota, this weekend for AutoMania. The free, family-friendly event will feature hundreds of cars on display this Saturday. There will also be food, music, and vendors. A shuttle bus will be available in Harrisburg beginning at 11 am to help with parking and gas. Half of the proceeds of all outside beverages will be given to the Valley Springs Fire Department. Find more information:
Pyrotechnics lovers can start to rejoice! We are down to T-minus one week and counting until South Dakota residents can legally buy fireworks again in the state. Soon your radio and television will be inundated with fireworks ads every hour because fireworks officially go on sale in just a few days here in the land of the free and the home of the boom.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Residents across the central United States have barely had time to cool down after days of brutal heat smashed records across a wide swath of the country. Now, AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature is set to crank up the thermostat to dangerous levels once...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, June 21. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Today is a historic day for the state of South Dakota. This morning, the state’s first impeachment trial gets underway.
Garretson, SD (KELO) — Palisades State Park near Garretson, SD is hosting a Father’s Day Fishing outing at the Balancing Rock Trail. The event is for the entire family and starts at 10 a.m. No fishing license is required and bait is provided. There will be a limited number of poles available.
The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is always trying to bring new stores to the mall to give shoppers an opportunity to explore a variety of options. A particular store is now open The Empire Mall will allow mall patrons to search for jewelry that's stylish and affordable. Beginning Monday,...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With temperatures staying high in South Dakota, the Department of Social Services (DSS) is reminding the public that it offers assistance with repair and replacement of air conditioning systems to eligible South Dakotans who own their home and who are eligible for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — As thunderstorms formed yesterday in the late Monday afternoon heat, many of them became severe as they moved through the area. A severe thunderstorm entered Sioux Falls shortly after 8 pm and caused varying degrees of damage throughout the city. A portion of the...
It was a big weekend for Sioux Falls. Music was alive at Levitt at the Falls, water was splashing at local pools helping residents beat the summertime heat, and a new restaurant made its grand debut. The Flying Santo Taco Bar is the newest and spiciest restaurant in Sioux Falls...
Anyone planning on getting a job at the new Amazon fulfillment center in Sioux Falls will need to wait a little longer, perhaps another two years according to some reports. Scott Seroka, a representative from Amazon, told Dakota News Now that the warehouse is "experiencing delays" in opening the Sioux Falls location. It was expected that the fulfillment center would have either been close to opening or already opened by now.
