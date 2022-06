Alexander Volkanovski has talked up his chances of defeating Charles Oliveira, saying the Brazilian ‘has showed that he can be beat’.Volkanovski will defend the UFC featherweight title against rival Max Holloway in a trilogy bout in July, while Oliveira last competed in May, when he submitted Justin Gaethje.That victory came one day after Oliveira had missed weight by half-a-pound, meaning “Do Bronx” was stripped of the UFC lightweight belt before beating Gaethje to establish himself as the division’s official No 1 contender.In any case, Oliveira is still seen by most fans as the true champion at 155lbs, having won...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO