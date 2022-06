Free | Doors at 6 p.m., event from 6:30 p.m. – 8 p.m. Democratic mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg will take questions from the audience. Losers 812, a new rock bar, is having its grand opening this week, starting with a show by The Emo Band. You’ve seen emo bands before, but this one has a twist: you sing, and the band provides the live instruments.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO