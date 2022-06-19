Pat Surtain listed as NFL top five cover player

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Former Alabama star, Patrick Surtain, is already emerging as one of the NFL’s elite defensive backs after just his rookie season. Surtain started 16 of 17 games for the Denver Broncos where he had 58 tackles and four interceptions.

The NFL has become such a pass-heavy league that having an elite corner that can shut down half the field, such as Surtain, is very rare to come by. Nick Shook, a writer for the NFL, used Next Gen Stats to determine the best players in coverage in the league. Some of the metrics include coverage snaps, targets as a nearest defender, catch rate allowed, and so many other factors.

Surtain comes in at number four after just one year in the league trailing only Rasul Douglas, J.C. Jackson, and A.J. Terrell. Former Alabama stand-out Levi Wallace is also on the list and comes at No. eight.

Surtain is going to be a stand-out cover defender for the Broncos for years to come.

