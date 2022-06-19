ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Pat Surtain listed as NFL top five cover player

By Sam Murphy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PhB3g_0gFjBbhz00
(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Former Alabama star, Patrick Surtain, is already emerging as one of the NFL’s elite defensive backs after just his rookie season. Surtain started 16 of 17 games for the Denver Broncos where he had 58 tackles and four interceptions.

The NFL has become such a pass-heavy league that having an elite corner that can shut down half the field, such as Surtain, is very rare to come by. Nick Shook, a writer for the NFL, used Next Gen Stats to determine the best players in coverage in the league. Some of the metrics include coverage snaps, targets as a nearest defender, catch rate allowed, and so many other factors.

Surtain comes in at number four after just one year in the league trailing only Rasul Douglas, J.C. Jackson, and A.J. Terrell. Former Alabama stand-out Levi Wallace is also on the list and comes at No. eight.

Surtain is going to be a stand-out cover defender for the Broncos for years to come.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit ‘very nervous’ about Clemson’s QB situation

Clemson boasts the fourth-best odds to win the national championship next season, but one of college football’s biggest media personalities still has some reservations about the Tigers. Speaking on the Gramlich and Mac Lain podcast, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit believes Clemson’s quarterback situation remains a cause for concern ahead of the 2022 season. “I just think you have to be practical. I tend to think Clemson, NC State and Wake — those teams are going to be in kind of a battle,” Herbstreit said of the Atlantic Division. “Clemson has them in back-to-back weeks. So I think that’s interesting. I’ll be honest, I’m...
CLEMSON, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rob Gronkowski is retiring from the NFL. Again. For now.

Rob Gronkowski is retiring. Again. The All-Pro tight end is hanging up his cleats after 11 seasons, four Super Bowl victories and 107 touchdown receptions across the regular season and playoffs. He was a staple of dominant teams whether it was as a New England Patriot or Tampa Bay Buccaneer; every team he ever played for wound up making the playoffs. He’s been one of the most prolific targets in Tom Brady’s long career, having caught all but two of those touchdown passes from the legendary quarterback.
NFL
First Bracketology for 2022-23 is out and Arkansas is sitting pretty

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman has just two players back from last year’s Elite Eight team. But the master of the transfer portal has simply reloaded. With six players in via the portal and six freshmen who make up the No. 2 recruiting class in the country, the Razorbacks are expected to not only be SEC contenders, but on the short list of potential national champions. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi put out his first Bracketology of the offseason and he slotted Arkansas as No. 3 seed. That’s tied for second in the SEC tied with Tennessee, which also earned a No. 3, and behind Kentucky, which was a No. 1 seed. What’s most fun about Arkansas’ seeding is the potential Sweet 16 matchup. Baylor is the second-seed in the region. The two are scheduled to play in January as part of the Big/SEC Challenge and played in the Elite Eight two seasons ago, the year Baylor won the national title. Lunardi has seven SEC teams tabbed for NCAA Tournament selection: Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, Auburn, Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida. List Transfer portal finished, here's a look at Arkansas' basketball roster
ARKANSAS STATE
