ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Auction by SLO County DA’s Office raises more than $115,000 for embezzlement victim

By Kaytlyn Leslie
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office raised more than $115,000 in a recent auction of items seized during a criminal embezzlement investigation — money that will now go back to the victim of the crime.

The District Attorney’s Office on Friday announced it has completed its auction and raised a total of $115,540.

The auction featured items seized as evidence during a criminal investigation, and included jewelry, watches, sports memorabilia, designer shoes, handbags, artwork and other items.

The investigation centered around Joy Noel Wilde of Atascadero, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in March 2021 for embezzling money from her former employer, Greg Wiemann Construction, according to the release.

Wilde was ordered to pay $877,123 in restitution.

To maximize the amount of restitution for the victim, the District Attorney’s Office sought and received a court order authorizing that the seized items be sold at auction and the proceeds be provided to the former employer, according to the release.

“Embezzlement crimes are significant at several levels,” District Attorney Dan Dow said in the release. “In addition to the financial devastation that large scale thefts can wreak on a business, is the very personal impact realized when a long-term employee in a position of confidence violates that trust. The $115,540 in auction proceeds is a significant step to offset the substantial financial loss inflicted by Ms. Wilde.”

Comments / 1

Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Tearful Testimony During Third Day of Triple-Homicide Collision Trial

Several more witness took the stand on the third day of the trial against John Dungan — the 31-year-old Santa Barbara man facing three counts of first degree murder after a high-speed collision that killed a Solvang woman and her two children on Highway 154 in October 2019 — providing firsthand, often emotional accounts of the crash and following investigation.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atascadero, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Atascadero, CA
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
crimevoice.com

SLO man arrested for allegedly shooting at other person amid confrontation

Originally published as a City of San Luis Obispo press release:. “Just before 11pm on Tuesday evening, the San Luis Obispo Police Department received multiple 911 calls reporting that a shooting had just occurred in the Vintage at SLO apartment complex located in the 3500 block of Ranch House Rd. between a male suspect and an unknown victim in a dark-colored sedan. The callers reported they heard multiple gunshots in the parking lot and that the dark-colored sedan fled the area at a high rate of speed, but the gunman was still on the scene.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
A-Town Daily News

Two new graduates join the Atascadero Police Department

Graduates recently completed Allan Hancock College’s Law Enforcement Academy. – The Atascadero Police Department announced earlier this month that two recent graduates from Allan Hancock College’s Law Enforcement Academy will be joining the APD. The new officers are Timothy Perkins and Destiny Cuellar. The department shared a photo...
ATASCADERO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Embezzlement#Auction#Slo#Criminal Investigation#Crime#Slo County Da S Office
crimevoice.com

Man on probation allegedly caught with narcotics, paraphernalia

Originally published as a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s press release:. “On 5-17-22, Detectives with the Sheriff’s Special Operations Narcotics Unit, Gang Task Force and Probation Department made contact with the driver of a vehicle which had just pulled into the parking lot of a shopping center in the 100 block of Niblick Road.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
1K+
Followers
190
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy