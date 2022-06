BOSTON -- Nic Batum is declining his player option with the Clippers and heading for free agency. It's expected that he'll return to Los Angeles, but several suitors are lining up for the veteran swingman.That includes the Boston Celtics, who are looking to make some improvements around the edges after the team came up a few wins short of an NBA title. Batum, a 6-foot-8 wing with lots of NBA experience who can knock down shots from downtown, would be a great upgrade for the Boston bench.But again, there is going to be a lot of competition for the 3-and-D...

BOSTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO