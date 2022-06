SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee's Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville will debut a water coaster promising to be the first of its kind. Soaky Mountain Waterpark announced the water coaster, which will be known as "The Edge," opened to the public Wednesday after first being announced last November. The slide will feature two lanes on a 70-foot tower.

