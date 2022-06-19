ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan High School students sue for changes after deadly mass shooting last year

WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NvgpR_0gFjANa800
Students hug at a memorial at Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1, 2021.Paul Sancya/AP

By Joe Hernandez

A group of students who attend a Michigan high school where a deadly mass shooting took place late last year are suing the district to force policy changes ahead of the new academic year.

About 20 students have filed a federal lawsuit against the Oxford Community School District and several school officials in a bid for "transparency and a sense of security" as they recover from the shooting and get ready for the upcoming semester.

"Although Plaintiffs survived the shooting, they have suffered irreparable harm," the lawsuit reads.

"Every day since the tragedy that took place on November 30, 2021, students at Oxford High School, including Plaintiffs, have entered through the school doors assuming they will have to defend themselves should another violent attack ensue," the suit adds.

Four students were killed in the shooting – Tate Myre,16; Hana St. Juliana, 14; Madisyn Baldwin, 17; and Justin Shilling 17. Six students and a teacher were also injured in the attack.

The 15-year-old accused perpetrator, Ethan Crumbley, as well as his parents have been criminally charged in the attack. Crumbley has been charged with murder and other crimes and he plans to pursue an insanity defense at trial. His parents — James and Jennifer Crumbley — have each pleaded not guilty to four counts of involuntary manslaughter.

The lawsuit, which was filed in the U.S. District Court Eastern District of Michigan, requests a "fully transparent and independent third-party investigation" into what led to the shooting.

The students also want the district to promise "complete transparency" in communicating with Oxford High School students and their parents, secure proper training for administrators and take other protective measures, such as not releasing suicidal students back into the classroom.

Guidance counselors met with Crumbley and his parents the day of the attack but ultimately let him return to class, after which he allegedly carried out the deadly shooting.

The lawsuit does not seek monetary damages.

The Oxford Community School District did not immediately return NPR's request for comment.

Alicia Feltz, the parent of one of the students named in the lawsuit, said at a press conference last week that suing the school district was an effort to be heard by education officials.

"Putting our children's names in a federal lawsuit is a desperate attempt," Feltz said, according to the nonprofit news outlet Bridge Michigan.

"With the lack of investigation, there's a lack of transparency. With the lack of transparency, there's a lack of accountability. If there's no accountability, trust cannot be rebuilt," Feltz added.

Others affected by the Oxford High School shooting have also taken legal action, including the family of Riley Franz, a student who was shot in the neck during the attack and said the school district failed to prevent the violence.

The shooting at Oxford High School was one of 34 school shootings in 2021 in which at least one person was killed or injured, according to Education Week. There have been at least 27 school shootings this year, including the recent mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Comments / 11

joe blow
3d ago

this had nothing to do with gun safety..this had to do with a phyco path 15 year old that was deranged and evil..and the parents who never payed any attention to him..let there'ye own problems consume everything and not pay attention to ethan...they also ignored red flags..which tells me they were engaged in parenting and didn't have the ability to put 2 and 2 together..had Ethan gone to church..been involved in sports or school activites..parents actually cared and payed attention..this NEVER would of happened

Reply(5)
7
Vicky Gehrke
3d ago

I hope they WIN, if YOU DON'T teach your children GUN SAFETY AND SEND THEM TO the nearest Gun Club, then I say its on the PARENTS. 💙

Reply(1)
4
Matthew Husler
2d ago

until the schools remove their Gun Free Zones signs and hire Armed security to keep the students safe or atleast make the attempt to keep the students safe, shooting will not stop.

Reply
2
Related
99.1 WFMK

Was This Person Michigan’s First Female Serial Killer?

This young lady has been called Michigan’s first female serial killer…but is she?. Rose Veres was a Hungarian immigrant and widow who, for years, had operated her own boarding house throughout the early part of the 20th Century. According to the Detroit News, Rose kept “a tight leash”...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Minnesota

2 ex-frat members indicted in hazing that left Eden Prairie student blind

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Two former members of a University of Missouri fraternity have been indicted for a hazing incident that left another student blind and unable to walk or communicate after drinking a liter of vodka in October.The Columbia Missourian reports that a Boone County grand jury on Friday indicted former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members Ryan Delanty and Thomas Shultz, both of St. Louis County, in the hazing of 19-year-old Daniel Santulli of Eden Prairie, Minnesota.Both are charged with felony hazing and misdemeanors of supplying liquor to a minor or intoxicated person.Shultz also faces a felony for tampering with physical evidence in a felony prosecution.
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Michigan State
City
Oxford, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
SCDNReports

Deadly Michigan Fire Under Investigation

Deadly Michigan Fire Under InvestigationSCDN photo archives. A fatal garage fire in smalltown Michigan has claimed the life of a 12-year-old Malaki Christian Giles. According to a report from the MCSO, officers and the township fire department got the report of a structure fire with a child trapped inside at 1:30 am Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Florida woman dead after 5 overdose at west Michigan hotel

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A woman died and four other people are being treated at a hospital after they overdosed at a west Michigan hotel. The Kent County Sheriff's Office was called to the 5400 Block of 28th St SE in Cascade Township, near Grand Rapids, on Monday.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James
SCDNReports

Fatal Michigan Garage Fire Claims 12-year-old

Michigan boy dies in fatal garage fireSCDN photo archives. A fatal garage fire in smalltown Michigan has claimed the life of a 12-year-old Malaki Christian Giles. According to a report from the MCSO, officers and the township fire department got the report of a structure fire with a child trapped inside at 1:30 am Monday.
MICHIGAN STATE
WEKU

South Dakota AG removed from post after hitting and killing a pedestrian

Pierre, S.D. — Tuesday, state senators removed South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg from office after he struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever while driving. After the accident in Sept. 2020, questions arose about Ravnsborg's conduct including a statement that he didn't immediately know he hit a person rather than a deer. A police investigation showed that Boever was walking on the shoulder of a highway when Ravnsborg struck him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shootings#Education Week#Violent Crime#Michigan High School#Oxford High School#Justin
KOCO

Oklahoma police respond to multiple violent scenes over weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY — It was a busy weekend for police across Oklahoma, responding to multiple violent scenes. From standoffs to armed robberies, metro police had a busy weekend. First responders pulled a body out of the Oklahoma River. No foul play was suspected and the victim is currently listed as a John Doe.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
wemu.org

SCOTUS decision could affect parochiaid debate, court case in Michigan

There are critical differences between the circumstances in the Carson v Makin case and Michigan’s school choice and charter school system. Maine allows families in sparsely populated areas that don’t have secondary schools to send students to private schools and have the state pay for it as long as the schools don’t offer religious instruction.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
The Detroit Free Press

Crumbleys want Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald punished for calling them liars

The parents of the Oxford school shooting suspect have reached their limit with the prosecutor and are asking a judge to sanction her for allegedly ignoring their requests to stop bad-mouthing them and calling them liars. "Despite being called out for making inappropriate comments in the media, the prosecution continues to do so," defense lawyers...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
101K+
Followers
9K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy