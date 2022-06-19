ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

Accident temporarily closes expressway

By Samantha Bender
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A two-car crash temporarily closed the Madison Avenue Expressway near Crescent...

butlerradio.com

Portersville Man Injured In Weekend Crash

A Portersville man was seriously injured in a crash with a tractor trailer on I-79 over the weekend. State Police say that 27-year-old Koltan Cahall of Portersville was driving his Mustang north on I-79 in Jackson Township this past Saturday around midnight when he rear-ended 43-year-old Buffalo NY resident Harun Rashid, who was driving a tractor trailer. Cahall then lost control of his vehicle, hitting the guardrail.
PORTERSVILLE, PA
Woman injured attempting to rescue puppies in Ohio fire

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was injured Monday afternoon after trying to rescue puppies from a house fire in Cleveland Heights, firefighters said. Cleveland Heights Fire Chief Dave Freeman told FOX 8 by the time crews arrive on scene at the 1600 block of Hillcrest Road after 2:45 p.m., the blaze had moved from the back porch to the second floor.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Accident delayed traffic on I-680

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- A one-car accident backed up traffic on I-680 in Youngstown Monday. Crews responded to I-680 Southbound between Route 193 and Route 422 around 7:30 a.m. No injuries were reported.
Suspect arrested for handgun threat at Crawford County bar

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A man is in custody after threatening a person with a handgun in a bar parking lot. The 23-year-old Meadville suspect allegedly threatened another 23-year-old Meadville man at the Tike Bar parking lot in Conneaut Lake. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the suspect was “a person not to possess a weapon” […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Everyone able to escape Steubenville house fire

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — Everyone inside was able to escape a house fire in Steubenville on Tuesday morning. “A call came in approximately quarter to 5 a.m., possible entrapment,” Steubenville Fire Department Assistant Chief Chris Takach said. “Before we got here it was known that there was nobody inside. "
STEUBENVILLE, OH
Cortland woman accused of shoving man off bicycle and riding away

A Cortland woman has pleaded “not guilty” to charges filed after a Warren man claimed she pushed him off his bicycle and rode away. Keysa Haynes, 53, was charged with robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia following her arrest on Monday. A 40-year-old Warren man who waved down...
CORTLAND, OH
911: At least 10 injured in Route 28 crash in Shaler

At least 10 people were transported to local hospitals following a crash along Route 28 late Monday night near Shaler, emergency officials said. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. near the Millvale exit of Route 28 in Shaler, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI. Two vehicles were involved in the...
MILLVALE, PA
Crews Battle House Fire in New Brighton

Story by Curtis Walsh- Beaver Couny Radio. June 21, 2022 5 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) A fire broke out on the 500 block of 7th Avenue in New Brighton Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses say they saw the fire start in the rear of the house and saw at least one person run out of the residence. Numerous emergency responder crews from around the county responded to fight the blaze. Flames could be seen escaping the top floor of the house and heavy smoke filled the area. We have not learned of any injuries at this time. Crews had the fire out around 5 PM. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA

