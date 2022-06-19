ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

2024 cornerback from Alabama puts the Tigers in his top ten

By Brody Smoot
 3 days ago
The Montgomery Advertiser—USA Today

2024 cornerback and Alabama native Jaylen Mbakwe released his top ten schools on Sunday. One of the schools listed was the Auburn Tigers.

Mbakwe is regarded as a five-star by 247Sports’ Composite Rankings. He is listed at 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds. The product of Clay-Chalkville High School is rated as the No. 3 cornerback in his class as well as the No. 1 rated recruit in the state of Alabama. Mbakwe is a very versatile athlete that plays both sides of the ball for the Cougars. Not to mention, he also runs track. He could play both sides of the ball, but recruiting experts are anticipating that he will stay on the defensive side.

Auburn was one of the schools that offered Mbakwe early on in the recruiting process. The Tigers offered him on June 24, 2021. The other schools that he put in his top ten are Alabama, Florida State, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Louisville, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. Interestingly enough, he has the Iron Bowl rivalry in the mix, and that will likely be the case until he makes his final decision.

The Tigers could certainly implement the native of Pinson, Alabama, into their defense. His athleticism and ability to play both sides of the ball give him an advantage over other players on the field. It will be interesting to see how his recruitment unfolds over the next few months.

Opelika-Auburn News

Loachapoka’s JC Hart earns offer from Auburn

Loachapoka’s JC Hart has earned offers that could take him far and wide. “Small school, big dreams,” his coach said earlier this spring when Hart picked up an offer from Yale. The standout defensive back, who is getting set for his senior season with the Class 1A Indians, had already earned football offers from Army and Navy and two different Ivy League schools. He stands 6-foot-2, runs a blistering 40, and holds a 4.2 GPA. Football will take him places.
