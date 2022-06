Game 3 of the 4-game series is tonight as both teams have secured a win so far. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Giants-Braves prediction and pick. SF closed out a high-scoring affair last night in the 12-10 win. Pitching was not a factor in that result as multiple home runs were hit from both sides. Matt Olson’s second home run of the night in the 9th inning was not enough to complete the comeback for the Braves. These two teams are right next to each other in the conference standings as they are both 5.5 games behind the New York Mets. The Giants (38-29) are third in the NL West behind the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, whereas the Braves (39-30) are 2nd behind the Mets in the NL East.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO