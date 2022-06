We can’t always reset the clock on all the changes we’ve made to our natural ecosystems, but when we can, life is ready to thrive again. “That's what I'm amazed by, that a little tiny stream, not even knee deep, is a whole world if you get under there with it,” exclaimed CWU professor Paul James as he snorkeled his way through Gold Creek at the summit of Snoqualmie Pass.

