Grants Pass, OR

Two-vehicle crash damages traffic light

By Makenna Marks
KDRV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation will be on scene near Grants Pass Parkway and NE Terry Lane to repair...

www.kdrv.com

KTVL

Truck crash shuts down northbound I5 lanes in Medford

MEDFORD — UPDATE 5:17 pm: All northbound I5 lanes now open. Southbound lanes are now congested due to a secondary crash which ODOT said has been cleared. UPDATE 4:25 pm: Interstate 5's northbound slow lane is now open, the fast lane is still closed. A truck crash has blocked...
MEDFORD, OR
oregontoday.net

Fatal Traffic Crash, Douglas Co., June 20

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A 21-year-old Roseburg woman has died as the result of a single vehicle traffic crash on Garden Valley Road Friday evening. On Friday, June 17, 2022, shortly after 7:30 pm, 9-1-1 dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious traffic accident in the 7000-block of Garden Valley Road. Deputies arrived on scene to discover a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner, which had been traveling westbound on Garden Valley Road, that had left the roadway for an unknown reason, striking a utility pole and unoccupied vehicles. The driver and sole occupant of the 4-Runner, identified as 21-year-old Roseburg resident Kylee Alexander, was declared deceased at the scene. The crash remains under investigation at this time, however speed is believed to have been a contributing factor. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office at 541-440-4471. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office, Douglas County Fire District #2, Joe’s Towing and ADAPT’s Mobile Crisis Team.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Man slams Medford for "red light trap"

Medford, Ore. — After getting a ticket, a Medford-based chiropractor plans to file a class-action lawsuit against the city for having a yellow light that lasts 3.5 seconds. The Oregon Department of Transportation's required minimum for such yellow lights is four seconds. From 2017 to 2020, the intersection at...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING MOTORCYCLE CRASH

A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a motorcycle crash on Sunday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 2:30 p.m. the 72-year old was riding with a group of motorcyclists in the 17000 block of Tyee Road near Umpqua. The man said he was going approximately thirty miles per hour and for an unknown reason got slightly off balance, and laid his bike down. He suffered minor injuries and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center by ambulance. The man is listed in good condition at last check, according to a hospital spokesperson. He was wearing a helmet and there were no signs of impairment.
ROSEBURG, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Crime & Safety
City
Grants Pass, OR
Grants Pass, OR
Accidents
Local
Oregon Accidents
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG WOMAN DIES IN SINGLE-VEHICLE CRASH

A Roseburg woman died in a single vehicle crash on Friday night. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said shortly after 7:30 p.m., dispatchers began receiving reports of a serious accident in the 7000 block of Garden Valley Road, northwest of Roseburg. O’Dell said deputies...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OSP FISH AND WILDLIFE SEEKING ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING POACHING SUSPECT

Fish and Wildlife Troopers from the Oregon State Police are seeking assistance from the public in identifying a poaching suspect. An OSP release said on Friday June 17th at approximately 4:30 a.m. information was received that a young buck deer had been shot at the Reedsport Public Boat Launch. An investigation revealed that the deer was shot on-site with a handgun about an hour earlier. The release said Reedsport was extra busy at this time, with a chainsaw carving competition and a rock and gem show occurring over the weekend. Several people were camped nearby in campers and trailers.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Traffic signal damaged following major crash in Grants Pass

Grants Pass, Ore. — At 11:04 am, a major crash at the intersection of Grants Pass Pkwy and NE Terry Ln severely damaged the ODOT traffic signal box for the intersection. According to Grants Pass Police Department, it is expected the intersection will be without active traffic signals until later in the day.
GRANTS PASS, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOLLOWING SECOND TRAFFIC STOP

A Roseburg woman was jailed following her second traffic stop in an hour, Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said the 49-year old had been contacted prior and found to be heavily intoxicated. She was seen driving again near the intersection of West Harvard Avenue and West Keady Court just after 7:00 p.m. The second time the suspect showed signs of impairment. The woman was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and for driving uninsured. Bail was set at $10,000.
ROSEBURG, OR
mybasin.com

MULTIPLE IN-CUSTODY APPARENT OVERDOSES IN JAIL, LOCAL AGENCIES RESPOND QUICKLY

MEDFORD, Ore. – Two Jackson County Jail Adults-In-Custody (AIC) are in a local hospital today after an apparent overdose. At 11:25 this morning, a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) Corrections deputy was nearby when an AIC began suffering from an apparent medical emergency. The deputy responded with Jail medical to begin treatment and a second AIC also began exhibiting signs of an apparent overdose.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

7-year-old child dies after water rescue in Eagle Point

UPDATE: NewsWatch 12 has just received new information from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office that as of 8:55 p.m., the 7-year-old child in Saturday's Water rescue in Eagle Point has passed away. The Sheriff's Office has informed us that the name of the child will not be provided at this...
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN FOLLOWING MULTIPLE INCIDENTS

Roseburg Police jailed a man following multiple incidents between Friday night and early Saturday morning. An RPD report said the 45-year old was taken into custody in the 300 block of West Harvard Avenue at 4:30 a.m. Officers had contacted the man several times for allegedly running in the street and obstructing traffic. The suspect was charged with second-degree disorderly conduct. Bail was set at $2,500.
ROSEBURG, OR
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kqennewsradio.com

TWO VEHICLE WRECK ON BUSY ROADWAY

No one was hurt in a two-vehicle wreck on a busy roadway on Thursday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 3:25 p.m. the driver of a pickup was attempting to turn left onto Diamond Lake Boulevard from Fulton Street, which the vehicle struck a mini-van which was traveling west on Diamond Lake.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

DESIGN PLAN STUDY UNDERWAY FOR DIAMOND LAKE BOULEVARD

Work on a design plan study to guide future growth and improvements on Diamond Lake Boulevard/Oregon 138 East is underway, after the City of Roseburg recently kicked off a project with the state and a consultant. A release said the project’s goal is to create a plan for the development...
ROSEBURG, OR
kezi.com

21-year-old woman dead after Douglas County crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, speed may have played a role in a crash that left one woman dead in the Roseburg area Friday evening. The woman who was killed was identified as Kylee Alexander, 21. The crash happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER ALLEGEDLY INTERFERING WITH A FIREFIGHTER

A Roseburg man was jailed after allegedly interfering with a firefighter on Friday. A Roseburg Police report said at 7:40 a.m. the 30-year old allegedly refused to get out of the way for firefighters who were responding to a fire near the bike path between Deer Creek Park and Gaddis Park, in the 900 block of Northeast Rowe Avenue.
ROSEBURG, OR
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Busts Douglas Co., June 20

DINT release – Over the course of the past week, the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) has addressed several illegal marijuana sites in Douglas County. In total, DINT has eradicated illegal marijuana from 5 sites, and made several arrests. DINT eradicated two sites on Raleigh Drive, outside of Winston. In the 600 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT located a property that had 18 greenhouses containing illegal marijuana plants. DINT eradicated 3,832 marijuana plants from the property, and seized several other items of evidence of criminal activity. In this case, DINT arrested 25 year old Jesus Manuel Martinez-Munguia, and 42 year old Ezequiel Martinez-Garcia, both lodged at the Douglas County Jail. In the 500 block of Raleigh Drive, DINT detectives located another illegal marijuana grow operation consisting of approximately 1,330 marijuana plants. In this case, detectives arrested the property owner, 43 year old Jackie Willis, who was lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives located another illegal marijuana growing operation in the 1600 block of Weaver Road, Myrtle Creek. In this case detectives eradicated 757 marijuana plants, and approximately 311 pounds of processed marijuana. Detectives discovered the suspects had been diverting large amounts of water from the adjacent BLM land. They discovered an area on the BLM land where a creek had been impounded to collect water, and that water was run through pipes a great distance to the marijuana growing operation. Detectives also seized a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle from the residence. A check of the serial number revealed the rifle had been reported stolen out of San Joaquin County, California. 35 year old Arturo Perez-Aguilar was arrested and lodged at the Douglas County Jail. Detectives eradicated approximately 1,765 plants from a location in the 1200 block of N. Old Pacific Hwy in Myrtle Creek. Again, all of these plants were illegal marijuana.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Local law agencies participate in active shooter training

Medford - This week Medford SWAT is hosting their active threat training for Medford’s police department along with other agencies. Practicing potential scenarios for active shooters in schools and businesses. In light of recent shootings in our county, local law agencies are constantly learning the latest tactics when it...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Missing 7-year-old girl found in the water near Butte Creek Mill

Eagle Point, Ore. — UPDATED: June 19, 2022 at 12:15 pm. According to Jackson County Sheriffs Office, the incident has led to the death of the child. "Our condolences go out to the family. Please respect their privacy in this time of grieving," JCSO stated. ORIGINAL REPORT:. According to...
EAGLE POINT, OR
kqennewsradio.com

BUNGEE CORD THROWING INCIDENT LEADS TO JAIL

A bungee cord throwing incident led to a man being taken to jail by Roseburg Police on Friday. An RPD report said at 9:15 a.m. officers arrested the 28-year old for offensive littering after he allegedly threw a bungee cord into his neighbor’s yard in the 600 block of Southeast Parrott Street. The report said the suspect had been yelling at his neighbor’s all morning and it was the third time officers had responded to deal with the suspect.
ROSEBURG, OR

