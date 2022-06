OMAHA — A new permanent entrance will open Wednesday at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield, replacing a temporary entrance that has been used since November. Accessible from Abbott Drive, the permanent entrance provides access to the terminal as well as the garage, economy and cellphone-waiting parking lots south of the terminal. Signs will be placed along Abbott Drive to direct motorists to the new airport entrance.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO