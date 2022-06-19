ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Officer Kennis Croom, killed in the line of duty, laid to rest in Tuscaloosa

By Mattie Davis
wvtm13.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Meridian, Mississippi police officer Kennis Croom was...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 8

Michele Dalton
2d ago

I remember him from when he and my son were playing football n school together. They all grew up and went their separate ways. Kennis u were such a sweet person and I pray for strength faith and comfort during this time for all your family and friends. ❤️❤️❤️all my love to your parents and sisters.

Reply
2
 

