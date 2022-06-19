Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, 'doing fine' after punch

Drug-overdose deaths in Kentucky rose 14.6 percent in Kentucky in 2021, according to the state's annual report released Monday. “The drug epidemic is not a Kentucky issue or political issue, but a nationwide issue that is affecting everyone and every state,” Van Ingram, executive director of the state Office of Drug Control Policy, said in a news release. “Our focus over this next year will be on increasing access to clinical care for those suffering from an addiction and offering more harm reduction measures.”

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO