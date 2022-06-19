ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, 'doing fine' after punch

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The mayor of Louisville, Kentucky, was punched in...

'No for now': EPA denies Kentucky's request to temporarily suspend Louisville's RFG requirements

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) denied a temporary waiver request from Kentucky that could've saved Louisvillians 25-50 cents per gallon. Gas prices in Louisville are down about six cents from what they were a week ago, which is welcome news, but drivers shelling out close to $5 per gallon on average are still feeling the pain at the pump.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, Kentucky, mayor attacked

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- A man is sought after reportedly assaulting the Louisville, Kentucky, mayor downtown. The Louisville Metro Police Department posted photos of a man they say punched Mayor Greg Fischer on Saturday at Fourth Street Live entertainment and retail complex. They said the mayor is doing fine after the incident.
LOUISVILLE, KY
NKY teacher crowned Miss Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington sixth grade teacher and Northern Kentucky University grad is 2022′s Miss Kentucky. Hannah Edelen, of Springfield, Kentucky, was crowned the winner of the competition last weekend in Bowling Green. Edelen’s win at the 2022 Miss Kentucky Scholarship Competition will now send her...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Kentucky medical marijuana meetings underway

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee held its first meeting in Frankfort on Monday. Two people from the Tri-State are on that committee. Julie Cantwell is one of the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee, and says she herself is an advocate, for reasons that hit close to home.
KENTUCKY STATE
Drug overdose deaths in Kentucky rose nearly 15% last year

Drug-overdose deaths in Kentucky rose 14.6 percent in Kentucky in 2021, according to the state's annual report released Monday. “The drug epidemic is not a Kentucky issue or political issue, but a nationwide issue that is affecting everyone and every state,” Van Ingram, executive director of the state Office of Drug Control Policy, said in a news release. “Our focus over this next year will be on increasing access to clinical care for those suffering from an addiction and offering more harm reduction measures.”
KENTUCKY STATE
WATCH | Kentucky cannabis advisory committee holds first meeting

On Monday, KFC held a grand opening for a new restaurant which it calls Next Generation. WATCH | Beshear announces funding for high-speed internet expansion across Kentucky. Beshear announces funding for high-speed internet expansion across Kentucky. Watching Your Wallet: Saving money for wedding season.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bardstown restaurant caught on fire Thursday night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Multiple fire departments worked for over two hours to put out a fire in Bardstown on Thursday night. Billy Mattingly, Bardstown Fire's chief, posted on Facebook about the fire at Hunan Chinese Restaurant on Bloomfield Road. The restaurant is not far from East John Rowan Boulevard.
BARDSTOWN, KY
Kentucky Governor declares emergency for town facing water shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency for a western Kentucky town struggling with a water shortage. State officials are expected to travel to Marion to begin implementing a plan aimed an ensuring that families have access to water, the governor's office said in a news release.
Breckinridge Co. man dies in accident on Hwy 259 near Hardinsburg

A Breckinridge County man has succumbed to injuries suffered during a Friday morning accident. The Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office told WXBC.com that deputies responded to the single-vehicle accident on Hwy 259 north, about a mile from Hardinsburg. Upon arriving at the scene, police found that a 2006 Chevrolet truck, being driven by 73-year-old Joseph Earl Miller, of Hardinsburg, had left the roadway for unknown reasons and struck a tree.
HARDINSBURG, KY

