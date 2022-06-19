Refugees Gain Financial Inclusion in Kenya Through Microlending Project

Maradi region, Niger — The west African country of Niger hosts more than 303,000 refugees and asylum-seekers, most fleeing violence from neighboring Nigeria. In the southern Maradi region, the U.N.’s refugee agency (UNHCR) and aid group Save the Children have set up camps to help refugees stay safe from the border while also easing the burden on their host community.
GENEVA — A senior U.N. official warns of catastrophic consequences for millions of people in northeast Nigeria facing a food and nutrition crisis if the U.N. does not receive the funds needed to assist them. U.N. resident and humanitarian coordinator for Nigeria, Matthias Schmale, says he is ringing the...
A record drought in the Horn of Africa has wiped out crops and millions of cattle and left millions of people who depend on them facing hunger. In Ethiopia's Oromia region, some herders have been forced to eat roots they would normally feed to their cattle. Henry Wilkins reports from East Bale, Ethiopia.
GENEVA — A United Nations study finds 222 million children and adolescents worldwide have had their education disrupted by multiple crises. Education Cannot Wait, the United Nations global fund for education in emergencies and protracted crises, produced the study. When the organization was created in 2016, the number of crisis-affected children whose education had been disrupted stood at around 75 million.
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia is refuting reports of a fuel shortage in the embattled Tigray region. A European Union official visited Tigray this week, and on Tuesday said a lack of fuel is preventing delivery of much-needed humanitarian aid. However, a spokeswoman for Ethiopia's prime minister told VOA that the idea of a fuel shortage in Tigray is a myth.
Nairobi, Kenya — East African leaders meeting in Kenya have agreed to deploy a Kenya-led regional security force to stop the conflict in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Weeks of fighting between DRC troops and rebels has raised tensions between the DRC and Rwanda. Congo accuses its neighbor of supporting the rebels, something Rwanda denies.
Dmitry Muratov, editor of one of Russia’s last independent newspapers, auctioned off his 2021 Nobel Peace Prize medal on Monday, bringing in a record-shattering $103.5 million to benefit children displaced by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Organizer Heritage Auctions did not identify the winning bidder of the auction, which...
Zimbabwe's teachers' unions have joined the country's health workers in a strike to demand they be paid in US dollars instead of local currency, which has sharply declined in value. Most of Zimbabwe's government workers make the equivalent of about $55 a month, a tenth of what they once earned. Columbus Mavhunga reports from Harare, Zimbabwe. Camera: Blessing Chigwenhembe.
NEW DELHI — A team from the International Monetary Fund is in Sri Lanka for crucial bailout negotiations with the crisis-ridden country that is left with virtually no foreign exchange to import food, fuel and medicines. The talks began on Monday as schools and government offices shut down for...
Sydney — On World Refugee Day 2022, the United Nations’ refugee agency says 100 million people are currently forced to flee their homes around the world. Australia is recognized for its record-breaking donations to help victims of conflicts in Afghanistan and Ukraine. Developing nations host the vast majority...
Semera, Ethiopia — A dirty stream stems from Ethiopia’s Awash River, a lifeline for locals and their main water source for bathing, washing, cooking, and drinking. Ethiopia is reeling from the worst drought to hit the Horn of Africa in 40 years, and the northern Afar region is no exception.
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has condemned the killing of more than 200 people, most of them ethnic Amhara, in the eastern Oromia region. Locals have blamed the killings Saturday on the rebel Oromo Liberation Army (OLA), which has denied responsibility. The federal government has...
Ukraine’s eastern city of Sievierodonetsk continues under heavy attack. Plus, as the conflict continues, does the war in Ukraine mirror other world events? And the sale of a Nobel prize for a Ukrainian charity brings home a staggering amount.
British rail workers launched their biggest strike in decades on Tuesday. Last-minute talks to avoid the stoppage failed Monday, with the rail management and the Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union unable to resolve a dispute about pay and job security. Union leaders say pay has failed to keep pace...
Colombo, london — An International Monetary Fund (IMF) team arrives in Sri Lanka on Monday for talks on a bailout program, but time is short for a country just days from running out of fuel and likely months from getting any relief money. Sri Lanka is battling its worst...
Botswana’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Lefoko Moagi, says the meeting in the resort town of Kasane needs to candidly discuss issues affecting the diamond industry. He says those include the Kimberley Process, a system that monitors the sale of “conflict diamonds” — diamonds used to fund armed groups and wars.
New york — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told the Security Council Monday that it is a “moral imperative” for members to renew an aid operation from Turkey into northwest Syria that assists more than 4 million people. “It is a moral imperative to address the suffering and...
Monsoon rains have upended the lives of millions of people in Bangladesh and the neighboring Indian state of Assam. Reuters reports that 25 people were killed this weekend by lightning or landslides in Bangladesh, while 17 people were killed in Assam by the flooding waters. In Bangladesh, the rising waters...
A group of U.S. solar energy project developers on Tuesday said they would jointly spend about $6 billion to support expansion of the domestic solar panel supply chain. The U.S. Solar Buyer Consortium, which includes developers AES Corporation AES.N, Clearway Energy Group, Cypress Creek Renewables and DE Shaw Renewable Investments, said in a statement that the funds would address current supply chain issues.
The United States on Tuesday begins enforcing the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA), which requires companies that import goods from China’s Xinjiang region to provide “clear and convincing evidence” that no component was produced with slave labor. The controversial rule has upset the Chinese government, which...
