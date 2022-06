Father’s Day brings up a lot of memories and let’s include some classic TV fathers like Andy Griffith in there. Shows ranging from Leave It to Beaver and The Andy Griffith Show to The Brady Bunch have presented Dad in different ways. Nearly all of these dads that are mentioned here have day jobs. They come home and deal with the wife and kids’ good and bad moments. But they also provide guidance and direction for the family. Dad is sometimes presented as goofy and a bit high-strung. Yet they do care about their families. After all, fathers on TV have certain traits that make them all pretty likable.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO